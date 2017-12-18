Zambia Police Hires 8 Chinese Nationals As Reservists

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has hired 8 Chinese nationals as police reservists giving Zambians a surprise Christmas present.

Lusaka lawyer Dickson Jere is among the many left baffled and are asking questions.

JERE WRITES

On January 11th this year, Zambia made international news when it was reported that the Inspector General of the Police had banned his officers from marrying foreigners. The decision was justified as a security measure and the BBC went to town with that story…..

12 months down the road, the same Inspector General is reported to have commissioned some Chinese (eight of them) as Police Reservists to infiltrate the same agency we stopped our brothers and sisters from having spouses who are not Zambians.

Our Chinese brothers have taken over our land, taken over our Mukula trees, taken over our road contracts and now are taking over our police…eish…imagine being arrested by a China Man in your own country !

Anyway, let me take a chill pill since I am on Christmas break and supposed to be enjoying my holidays…