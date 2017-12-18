Zambia Police Hires 8 Chinese Nationals As Reservists

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has hired 8 Chinese nationals as police reservists giving Zambians a surprise Christmas present.
Lusaka lawyer Dickson Jere is among the many left baffled and are asking questions.
JERE WRITES
On January 11th this year, Zambia made international news when it was reported that the Inspector General of the Police had banned his officers from marrying foreigners. The decision was justified as a security measure and the BBC went to town with that story…..
12 months down the road, the same Inspector General is reported to have commissioned some Chinese (eight of them) as Police Reservists to infiltrate the same agency we stopped our brothers and sisters from having spouses who are not Zambians.
Our Chinese brothers have taken over our land, taken over our Mukula trees, taken over our road contracts and now are taking over our police…eish…imagine being arrested by a China Man in your own country !
Anyway, let me take a chill pill since I am on Christmas break and supposed to be enjoying my holidays…
30 Comments
chimbwi no plan
Is this what people expected from pf under ecl when they votted in 2016…
How can the president allow this kind of nonsense to continue in our own land…
Anyway there are so many misdeeds by our pf no wonder we must vote them out
kilz
Police Officers From China to Serve in Croatia in Summer
by croatiaweek September 12, 2017
in News
Foreign police cooperation during summer has gone on for 12 years now (Photo: MUP)
Police officers from China will work in Croatia helping out Chinese tourists next summer after an agreement was signed between the two nations on Monday in Zagreb.
For the last 12 years now police officers from 17 countries have taken part in Croatia’s “Safe Tourist Season” project.
The foreign police officers involved in the project over the years usually spend a couple of months patrolling the roads in popular tourists destinations where there are tourists from their home country.
“The “Safe Tourist Season” project has been around for 12 years, with 17 countries taking part and it is our pleasure that China, as the first nation from outside Europe, has joined the project,” said Croatia’s Interior Minister Davor Božinović.
Number of Chinese tourists growing
Božinović says that there has been an increase in the number of tourists to Croatia from China, and expects it to grow even more.
“This year, according to statistics from the Tourist Board, there was an increase of 60% more tourists in Croatia from China compared to last year when there was 100,000. We are heading towards 200,000 tourists from China and I am sure that will increase even more,” he said.
The work side by side with their Croatian counterparts and mainly act as interpreters and helping holiday makers who get into trouble. Their main task will be to help with communication and to help guide visitors about local rules and regulations.
International police officers involved in the project so far have worn their own uniforms and do not have any powers on Croatian territory.
“This measure has a symbolic significance, and on the other hand, experience shows that foreign tourists like to see members of their police forces in Croatia. This measure has contributed to an increase in the number of tourists, and with more than 100 million Chinese people annually traveling to various tourist destinations, we are interested in attracting more Chinese to come to Croatia to see personally the beauty our country,” RTL quoted Božinović as saying.
Kaya apo pena..Chinese like small Zambian girls with tight pussies just like it happened in luanshya.But I am pretty sure the inspector knows how to hundle them.
Tobias
Where is zambia going. It doesnt make sense
Davido
What is happening mwebantu Iam behind on this article are we in zambia or what is it ? What’s wrong with our leaders no let me not spoil my mood for kanganja
Sj
Fantabulas! Is this not an easy way of letting out our(CATS) secrets out of our bags? (Or secrets don’t matter any more) How safe are we if you rubbed ama Choncholi the wrong way? Is this not being near sighted and blind?
IF decision making is becoming a tough nut to crack can’t they consult us as Citizenry? Chaina will scrutinise those Reservists coming here, are we sure they Don’t ‘ve criminal Record back home, to add to an already criminally stressed Nation.
Why experiment with a portion of the Judiciary? Are they going to be on the Zambian Pay Roll? All this in EXCHANGE for Chinese Technology? Why does this country like to do things without learning the REPERCATIONS. ARE their no Zambians who can be hired as RESERVIST?
THE YOUTH AND OLD who can work are crying out for some form of Employment.Comment
John kabengele
When Pilato, said that Koswe naingila mubwendo, nokubomba tabomba, you rose upon him. This is exactly what Pilato . Bushe muli ama no muli Koswe menomeno sure? Someone has to check on this president, what kind of medicine is he taking to confuse him? Arvs, if taken for a long time turn to confuse people. We are a laughing stock to our neigbours. Shame on PF, I doubt if these Koswe will last. Arrest Pilato now, that he has proved you right. I don’t want to associate my self to this Koswe country, without brains.
Sj
Maybe PILATO should do a remix of his latest Cut to include the newly appointed 8 Chinese Reservists. (Military force that can be used in an Emergency) Comment
jd chupa
more jobs
Cahill
Where ar we going in Zambia????? PF government malabishi. 2021 we need to change.
Mk
IG should explain why Chinese nationals in our security wing. If his reason is genuine then he should explain how the state will protect its citizens from unnecessary arrest by the Chinese police officers. Do we still have this inferiority complex of thinking that we can’t do it without light skinned people? IG must be serious.
kalamba mukuka
This is getting out of hand some intervention is needed
JJ
Koswe mpoto
JJ
Koswe mpoto..
King
Isn’t this the best way to show to whole world that the Zambian police is ineffective such that they have reached an extent of hiring police officers from China?
Shame on PF govt
TUYAKANGE MATOLE
Does this mean we are short of capable Zambians to do the same job? Did we really get independence or not. What does this mean ba Lungu mwasuminisha eehh cinekeoooooooooooooo
Trevor pambwe
Kuti wanaka ukulanda
MyZambia
Do Police Reservists get paid?
Wise Me
People should have a wider understanding of the way the world operates. If Chinese can come into Zambia to train our defence of forces what state security issue can arise from police reservists? Unless you don’t know that in such organisation there hierarchical limitations to access of security information. It’s common here for people to argue from ignorance. This is bcoz our education doesn’t promote critical thinking. Do you think the I G doesn’t understand his responsibilities and you outsiders do? Where is the law when we buy military equipment from another coutry and citizens from that country come to teach us how to assemble and operate it. Which of the two is a security risk someone who knows the strength of your defense system or the one you can manipulate within a limited latitude of operation?
Kangumu
Poor planing for pf,am very much dissapinted with Chagwa and his followers,people are in zambia are strougling,no employment ,instead of using zambians you borow people all the way from china!shame on you dont think you you will receive my vote,not even a dream of voting for you.
Jet Lee
HH you hav 2 be very alert everytime bcoz these hired asessins police reservits, are up to no good. hw come they hav hired chines? pf what hell is wrong with u? thousands of youths are jobless including myself.
mulongoti
In case a lot if zambias did not understand what a police reserve means the best way to do is go to any police station in your area talk to the officer incharge about the police reserve issue you will be advised accordingly those reserves are just volonteers they don’t get any salary if you want to join go you will b interviewed if you qualify then you will get it it’s not permanent even during kaundas time Indians were commissioned even Zambian are commissioned in the UK and elsewhere These pipo won’t b armed and they won’t b entering the police service bedroom reserves are far from police officers so dont get scared just go and join to pass time if you nothing to do it’s a contract and not permanent
mulongoti
My zambia police reserves are not paid its free of charge If you want to help the police go and join at any police station in your area if you will qualify the interview
Gee
Wise man”” u ar just one of those few intelligent people around Brother. Thez too much politics in this country…..we just too negative even on things we don’t handastand… Canon Guyz
Bwalya Mulondo
This is worse than I thought, where is Zambia going sure ai ?
Spannerboy Zulu
Kedric siame
Every were is chains people, please tell me their is any Zambian going to chain doing a business like the way it is in our country bonanza for chains people and so on, and then their follow us in our country to arrest people were is the government.
Joe Kawimbe
This is just a Christmas joke by the Inspector General of Police. He is a man of integrity and cannot do something that stupid. Stop stressing., people of Zambia, and Merry Christmas from Johannesburg……
AlphaT
Impossible those Chinese niggaz must stop fucking our gurls …..
Spannerboy Zulu
