Jere Turns The Heat On Police For Recruitment Of Chinese As Policemen

Former State House press aide Dickson Jere has raised issue with Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja’s decision to commission some Chinese nationals as police reservists.
The police spokesperson has mumbled some half-hearted explanation that Jere is having none of.
Jere has backed up his argument by tearing to pieces Esther Katongo’s misinformed defence of the recruitment of Chinese nationals in the service.
Jere, a veteran journalist turned lawyer was special assistant to fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda.
Dickson Jere Responds to Police
I am back again with my arguments against the Chinese joining our police service as reservists.
The PR lady of the police argues that The Zambia Police Reserve Act, Chapter 117 of the Laws of Zambia, allows foreigners to be part of the police reservists and does not discriminate. By the way, this is the colonial legislation of 1950!
Now here is the killer:
Our own constitution (as amended in 2016) in Article 194(a) clearly states that any Zambian who has dual citizenship cannot join the Defence Force and Security Services, which includes Zambia Police Service.
So you stop you own citizens from joining the police because they have dual citizenship and yet you allow Chinese who have no links whatsoever to this soil to be part of the same police service….food for thought.
Again, our Article 190(1)(a) defines the principles that governs the Defence and Security Services in Zambia and one of them is to be “nationalistic and patriotic…” . So how does a Chinese fit in this equation? Can they be nationalistic and patriotic to Zambia?
And finally, the Police PR says Zambians serving in the police service cannot marry a foreigner because the Standing Orders says so…ha! What is worse between a Zambian serving in our own police force or the Chinese?
Mind you the biggest scam that government has been grappling with the stolen Mukala trees which predominantly being traded by the same Chinese… need I say more?
11 Comments
dreol
The so called Chinese have dominated our Country I.
Spannerboy Zulu
Tell Rupiah Banda your uncle who controls Chagwa. This is just pretence. You are part of the wako ni wako. We are not fooled Matero Boy.
Francis Muleta
May the GI clear this if at all Mr Jere is wrong for we must follow what the current amended constitution says ada dan the colonial one.
Crissy kamwandi
Why recruiting foreigners leaving Zambians plz do something this country is not China
praizking
We should nt let this pigs to join our police force
No man
This government is taking zambia as there homes. Why? Many Zambian are suffering, come on politician is this what is going to be? One for him/her self cause this how my country is corrupted, poverty I think the President and his poeple are trying the Zambian, the Chinese people are get the contract now jobs who is going to pay for them? So please do not use zambia to get what you what, if you can not save our country step down
Mpombo
And some idiots where saying the Government should recruit school leavers forgetting that police reserve isn’t full time but part time.This Jere has now eaten the fruit of wisdom which he couldn’t eat when he was serving Nyama soya.He is seeking cheap publicity to be given a government job yamunyokola njala mu N’goni
MyZambia
Keep up the pressure Mr. Jere.
Wise Me
Police reserve is a voluntary job not anything to attract our youth. If you enquire from the police about how to join they will advise you. A police reservist has limited access to security information because they are rarely near the police top brass. In any case what security threat can the Chinese pose give that we are their dependents in almost every sector of our lives.
Paul M
Zambians advice mr kanganja.
hong kong
zambians where are we going?