Jere Turns The Heat On Police For Recruitment Of Chinese As Policemen

Former State House press aide Dickson Jere has raised issue with Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja’s decision to commission some Chinese nationals as police reservists.

The police spokesperson has mumbled some half-hearted explanation that Jere is having none of.

Jere has backed up his argument by tearing to pieces Esther Katongo’s misinformed defence of the recruitment of Chinese nationals in the service.

Jere, a veteran journalist turned lawyer was special assistant to fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda.

Dickson Jere Responds to Police

I am back again with my arguments against the Chinese joining our police service as reservists.

The PR lady of the police argues that The Zambia Police Reserve Act, Chapter 117 of the Laws of Zambia, allows foreigners to be part of the police reservists and does not discriminate. By the way, this is the colonial legislation of 1950!

Now here is the killer:

Our own constitution (as amended in 2016) in Article 194(a) clearly states that any Zambian who has dual citizenship cannot join the Defence Force and Security Services, which includes Zambia Police Service.

So you stop you own citizens from joining the police because they have dual citizenship and yet you allow Chinese who have no links whatsoever to this soil to be part of the same police service….food for thought.

Again, our Article 190(1)(a) defines the principles that governs the Defence and Security Services in Zambia and one of them is to be “nationalistic and patriotic…” . So how does a Chinese fit in this equation? Can they be nationalistic and patriotic to Zambia?

And finally, the Police PR says Zambians serving in the police service cannot marry a foreigner because the Standing Orders says so…ha! What is worse between a Zambian serving in our own police force or the Chinese?

Mind you the biggest scam that government has been grappling with the stolen Mukala trees which predominantly being traded by the same Chinese… need I say more?