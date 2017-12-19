Lubinda Tells Off UPND Over Petition Claims

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says there is no presidential petition under any court in Zambia.

Lubinda seemed to have digging at the opposition United Party for National Development’s never ending funeral about the allegedly stolen results from the 2016 general elections.

The Kabwata lawmaker said that the presidential petition went out the window the moment the Constitutional Court dismissed it for having exhausted the 14 day window within which it must have been heard.

Lubinda said the matter was now buried and citizens were free to comment about it.

And Lubinda said the judgement on the ministers remaining in office after parliament was dissolved has been served on government.

He said that executing it may be difficult as the former ministers that stayed in office after parliament was dissolved had rendered a service to the country.

The Constitutional Court ordered that ministers that remained in office after the dissolution of parliament to repay the money spent but there has been no implementation of the ruling.