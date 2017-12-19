Patson Daka Named on Top 3 CAF Awards List

Chipolopolo star Patson Daka has made the final three member shortlist of the CAF Aiteo CAF Awards that will be staged in Ghana on January 4.

Daka is the only Zambian on the list of nominees after CAF unveiled the final three member shortlists across the board.

The sensational U20 product had a gassy year winning the Total U20 Africa Cup of Nations in April and also was a star of the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

The 18-year-old forward recently helped Salzburg win this season’s UEFA Youth League and the club has since rewarded him with a long-term contract.

Below are the top three (Nominees are listed in alphabetical order);

African Player of the Year

• Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Dortmund)

• Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

• Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

• Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

• Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Youth Player of the Year

• Krepin Diatta (Senegal & Sarpsborg)

• Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

• Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Coach of the Year

• Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

• Hector Cuper (Egypt)

• L’Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year

• Al Ahly

• TP Mazembe

• Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year

• Cameroon

• Egypt

• Nigeria

Women’s National Team of the Year

• Ghana U-20

• Nigeria U-20

• South Africa

(Source: FAZ Media)