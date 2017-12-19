Police Outcry Forces Kanganja To Withdraw Chinese Police Reservists

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cancelled the induction of eight Chinese nationals as Zambia Police reservists.
The induction was conducted yesterday at a ceremony characterized by fanfare.
But Zambians have lashed out enmasse condemning the decisions.
Politicians, journalists and ordinary citizens took turns poking fun at the police following the induction of the eight Chinese.
Kanganja announced the cancellation early this morning.
