Police Outcry Forces Kanganja To Withdraw Chinese Police Reservists

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cancelled the induction of eight Chinese nationals as Zambia Police reservists.

The induction was conducted yesterday at a ceremony characterized by fanfare.

But Zambians have lashed out enmasse condemning the decisions.

Politicians, journalists and ordinary citizens took turns poking fun at the police following the induction of the eight Chinese.

Kanganja announced the cancellation early this morning.

19 Comments

  1. Bryce

    This man is the worst IG in Zambia’s history

  2. stil exist

    but u leaders of zambia u should think b4 act ka otherwise u wil bring confusin in country how can u take chainzee 2b a police officer even if u go to china u won’t find a zambian police officer.

  3. swb

    Comment:mr Kanganja Should resign of moral grounds,he is in the wrong office, has made enough mistakes

  4. Chimbwe Opusa

    It is very important to carry out extensive consultations before making certain decisions when you are in top senstive position, otherwise you will just embarrase yourself. However, thanks for recinding yo decision. Nxt time be carefull & hav Zambia at heart before making senstive decisions. Brovo Zamnians. More pressure.

  5. Cahill

    A large number of Zambian ar suffering without jobs but u need to employ Chinese ,

  6. Simon

    Whatever

  7. MUNTU MUBOTU

    Comment: Ba IG Mwatusebaanya Tobana Bacisi.Twaboneka Kubula Nguzu Abusongo.Hena Cikanda Cituba Ncecikonzya Kukwabilila Cisi Kwiinda Cikanda Cisiya.U Hv Brought Us Down As Blacks.Lack Of Wisdom.Comment

  8. Joe Kawimbe

    You see, my Zambian family; it was all a Christmas Joke; I.G. is not stupid, so he cant enlist “fong-kong” cops, as the South Africans would have called them. All is well that ends well.

  9. Emmanuel

    Well done, otherwise it wouldn’t have been things

  10. Man g

    That s good

  11. Raphael

    Thanks

  12. Mpombo

    We’ll regret not maintaining these choncholis they can come in handy to quell riots in riot prone areas during elections

  13. Daniel icon

    Rat in da pot

  14. Barotseland

    That’s is nonsense and to bell to

  15. Kang

    thats wat real men do

  16. MyZambia

    Well done Dickson and all the Zambians that put pressure on the IG. They listen sometimes.

  17. No man

    Joking with zambian

  18. No man

    Trying zambian, joking with zambian, eating with them, making non government organization with them , sleeping in thy inn, getting thy money, treating voice of zambian who speak against them, watching thy buildings, travelling to they country, promising them, getting our resources, giving them money, putting them in power to cover themselves, my president sleeping, making action when things are out, not thinking about the youth not creating job, giving them contract, put them in power one for himself

  19. Mildred Nguluka

    Thank you

