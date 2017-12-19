Twenty Plus Students Were Injured In CBU Riots – HRC

About 12 students from the Copperbelt University were treated for injuries after being beaten by police officers during riots that recently broke out at the campus over delayed meal allowances, the Human Rights Commission has disclosed.

Human Rights Commission spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya has said the commission had carried out investigations and found records of 12 students who were treated at the Kitwe Teaching Hospital and nine at the Copperbelt University Clinic.

He has further disclosed that from the investigations, one student is still being treated for burns on his private parts believed to have caused by teargas canisters with the rest discharged.

“23 students, 21 male and 2 female were apprehended from their rooms by the Zambia police services. They were detained at Riverside Police station and were released the following day upon payment of the admission of guilt fee,” Muleya confirmed.

“However we wish to refute rumours that continue to circulate that a student died during the fracas with the police. We have talked to CBU management lectures and students who have all refuted the claims.”

Muleya has further advised police to stop invading student rooms when trying to bring peace to the campus during protests.

“We also wish to call on students to stop the practice of stoning and verbally abusing police officers assigned to maintain law and order at the campus,” said Muleya.