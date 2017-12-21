Kanganja Must Resign – NDC Youth Leader

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has demanded the immediate resignation of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for alleged unprofessional conduct.
NDC National Youth chairperson Charles Kabwita has charged that the behaviour exhibited by the Inspector General of Police in appointing eight Chinese nationals in the Zambia Police Reserve is an act of gross misconduct.
He said with such behaviour there is no need for the Inspector General of Police to continue holding his position when he has exhibited levels of unprofessionalism.
Kabwita has said it is shocking that Kanganga commissioned the Chinese nationals without putting in mind the danger such a move poses on the country’s security.
“The behaviour by the Inspector General of Police is disappointing and we are demanding that he resigns from his position for his unprofessional conduct” Kabwita said.
He has further condemned Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo for allowing such a move to go on.
Kabwita said the silence from the home affairs Minister is a sign of failure and should be fired.
Kanganja has since rescinded his decision on the appointment of eight Chinese nationals as Zambia police reserve.
61 Comments
kelvin chisenga
Viva mbwili mbwili 2021 for president
moaner
Ba Chula Ku bwendo.
Kyamumina
Very stupid like no one in Zambia
Beto
This is unfair 2021 HH on power atase
Beto
This is unfair 2021 HH on power muchishikafye
Abel
Bwafya ni Zambia
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Ndeloleshafye
Chagwa the worst president
Must be chased.
Kayz
He is the only one who should resign coz he doesn’t have the power to appoint anyone he was just instructed. Let koswe resign as well just like Mugabe
Kayz
Oops! I mean he is not the only one who should resign.If he resigns koswe must follow suit
Ryon Ryon
To bad for the poor people who voted for this government of ba koswe lungu…
Paul M
Dont worry we are in the colonial rule were pipo dont understand their positions,the truth shal come out.
Mwana wa ulemu
Yaba..To Much Pressure There
Barotseland
What a dull IG who’s after money from Chinese Nationals Kabolala iwe.
Katembo
More Freedom More Problems
Justine
Ba mbwili mwilapopota chatinichimbwi just shut up
Break News
Lets hope the changes in Zimbabwe will have a cascading effect to here in Zambia. Already the Zimbabwe Republic Police and representatives of media organisations led by MISA Zimbabwe Trustee Cris Chinaka on 20 December 2017 met in Harare and agreed on a raft of actions to secure a safe and conducive working environment for journalists.
Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said the police were going to adopt professional standards in dealing with the public as opposed to what happened during his predecessor Augustine Chihuri’s time.
“Complaints are double-pronged. Firstly, they serve as a feedback from the users of our service and secondly, they are an indicator of matters that need to be addressed in our planning and implementation strategies. That, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, like most modern police organisations, derive their legitimacy from the people, is beyond doubt,” he said.
Sihc
Kampyongo ziiiiiiii
We know how rude he is!
Suspicious! Th IG wasn’t alone in making decision!
Mubita
We Zambians are lacking employment and then same one could stand and employees Chinese as policemen zat is a dirty move.came 2021 u will cry like files
Mubita
We Zambians are lacking employment and then same one could stand and employees Chinese as policemen zat is a dirty move.came 2021 u will cry like files
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Ndeitambilafye muchikona
wah nkong
Akuitambeni bakalamba apa nomba tulibonse.
Charles
Go go forward Dr. Mbwili Mbwili you are upcoming 2021 President
Pamutunda
It’s true kangamja must resign
RICHARD
its true, young cobra.
D.L
Where is Pastor Chanda, leader of a political party who always attack fellow opposition party leaders to comment on this I.G. Chinese Police saga?
Mbusa Chanda we need your voice on this recruitment of Chinese nationals in the police service.
What type of checks and balances does this pastor provide to PF?
Its like this man is a new party spokesperson. Does he has a running mate to advice him on certain matters affecting the nation.
Please Mr.Pastor, speak out on this one.
LC
Well spoken our brilliant leader mr kakwita keep it up with our presido kambwili
easterner
chishimba should also resign.I have profe he is corrupt and he practice nepotism.he called district education board secretary in chipata when he was minister by force demanding that his nephew a primary school teacher by the name of eddie miyombe to come out from a village claiming that he has a degree.While degree holder are stil in the busH.What kind of leader is he.Abash nepotism.
m
How come such drama is happening in the Police service and the President is just quiet?They must certainly have been an exchange of money to arrive at this.
cts
Kkkkkkkkk these pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 u really make me laugh.dont frget dat behind upnd there z FDD fr mama edith .r u very sure dat he ll be known in all provinces wthin this short period of tym ? I think those pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 r grade 2 felya wu cant reason properly .he still v a long way to go fr him to be a presdt.how many years past fr chiluba to be a presdt ? How many yrs past
cts
Kkkkkkkkk these pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 u really make me laugh.dont frget dat behind upnd there z FDD fr mama edith .r u very sure dat he ll be known in all provinces wthin this short period of tym ? I think those pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 r grade 2 felya wu cant reason properly .he still v a long way to go fr him to be a presdt.how many years past fr chiluba to be a presdt ? How many yrs past fr data to be a presdt ? Think maturely those necks r just carrying de heads full of kolela water inside…..oooohhh shame
mulase
How do u engage illegal traders of mukula as security officers? We need to find out more of wat is happening in the Police. The ACC must investigate further coz I have a feeling more foreigners have been engaged not only in the Police but in all Govt ministries. Since wen did we ever hear that Zambians have been engaged in the Police in China?As NDC we shall not allow such drama to happen in Zambia. The IPS Eastern province.
Wise Me
Looking at most of the comments which appear here it’s worrying. How can a person who doesn’t know the meaning of police reserve talk about misconduct of the IG and so much as to deserve resignation. If he doesn’t then what? What substance does this issue rescinded already have for these commentators to an extent of failing to see the story above where the Minister cautioned the IG over this saga. Rage! Rage! and Hatred, Hatred. No wonder the none communicable diseases such as high BP are on the increase. Take it easy, ECL is in control.
JOHNES
Thanks Mr ck…..
JOHNES
Thanks Mr ck
Mpombo
NDC you will get your hands burned. You’re saying you will create employment at the same time you ‘re calling for people to resign or fired.Ine napapa
GBM
I don’t know what is happening in our nation.
moses banda
you people nishi were do you live kansi you mean you have never seen a Chinese national driving our own girayazed (GRZ) motocar or zabwino palibe (ZP) it’s time to wake up from our sleep coz if we don’t then we are totally lost
junta
Z inspector general’s behaviour is too ghastly to contemplate.
adelefa banda
Give zambians job atlast you shall be the first one cryng in future you want to end our nation please if you have failed your positions just give up
adelefa banda
Give zambians job atlast you shall be the first ones cryng in future you want to end our nation please if you have failed your positions just give up .
Matuzi
IG Kanganja my fellow Zambia’s is not alon in the ground.Couch Lungu Edger Chagwa instracted Captain Kanganja to use that formula wich has not helped the country Zambia and has no use apart from bringing another Couch and Captain we will never win you tall me.They have failed to pay china’s money they used during campaigns so finding ways making them happy is to come up with that foolish stinking strategy. Shame to pfs government. O my God please we need HH and GBM our chosen ones the Moses and Aaron.Father of heaven and earth kindly we are taird of these un cucumesised leaders.
Hopping that they are seeing and observing their mistakes it’s their time to blame themselves.
Bright
Zambia is for Zambians.Zambians are lacking jobs. But Kumachinese shilemoneka why? Shame
Brian Muleta
ndeloleshafye
lado
in politics 3 years remaining is a lot of time,and dr ck will manage to visit the all provinces,upnd should understand that ck is known in 6.5 provinces
mulase
Wiseman or who ever u call yourself since wen did the IG himself get involved in the recruitment or is it commissioning of reserve Police. We all know that a reserve police man is not an employee of the police service and is not on pay roll.But wat is shocking is how the IG himself should be involved. This was a lapse if not a scum which is of national security and concern to the Zambian pipo.I used to know of some Indian colleagues who wea reservists way back in Lusaka but all I know is that the IG was not involved in their recruitment.For yo information the IG is a very Senior cop and some Police officers have retired without getting close to him.Anyway its now water under the bridge and we can’t continue talking about this.Dr Ck is now a man we must talk about coz come 2021 wina azalila.
Umwana wamfumu
Let Lungu ateke,bachishimba kambwili if you think that you are good enough to be the president, please reign from Pf, so that you stand on your on.
J. F. Kalampa
Ck for 2021 ➰
Ronald mtonga
My hopes relay on God first but politically,chishimba kambwili is the man of all times😁
John TEMBO
Imwe akawalala mulila chain ndani wazelu imwe simunalembepo nchito muzungu chifukwa chosaphuzila akawalala wophuzila Ali a lamulila I we KHOSWE ndiwe
MAJnr
Only God will provide a quality leadership of Zambia come 2021. However, what is happening in Zambia now is worrying even when we are independent. Why are we involving Chinese in everything? Awe taciweme. People should talk about development and not campaigning. Let’s continue to pray brethren.
Cahill
EEP president Mr Tayali was saying the truth about IG.
Cahill
EEP president Mr Tayali was saying the truth about IG. I G must be resign or do the work.
konswe mumpoto
Comment; Those Oppointments Of Chinese National As Police Resevists Didnt Come From Kakoma Kanganje Nooo…. But From Higher Authority, If He Is The One Who Made Those Appointment He Would Have Been Fired By Now,its Unfortunate Kanganja He Is Acting Sacrificial Lamb Here To Cover His Bosses .
Cj
Nosence
jd
happy to see de white guy
franco mwee......mba
Stupid government officials.
Michael Jim Chibulu
Comment I think we the people of the Republic of Zambia, this is our time to step up and demand for a government that offers opportunity nd promotes equality as a priority to all Zambians . I think also this is an indication to show that this administration is naive.
Debby mutota
if we were to follow the incidence,KOSWE is the first 1 to be arrested then mbewa follows
zii
Why to resign because IG is coming north western Patel was police reserve.
zone 24
IG(ILLITERATE GENERAL) what a disgrace leader.