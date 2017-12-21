Kanganja Must Resign – NDC Youth Leader

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has demanded the immediate resignation of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for alleged unprofessional conduct.

NDC National Youth chairperson Charles Kabwita has charged that the behaviour exhibited by the Inspector General of Police in appointing eight Chinese nationals in the Zambia Police Reserve is an act of gross misconduct.

He said with such behaviour there is no need for the Inspector General of Police to continue holding his position when he has exhibited levels of unprofessionalism.

Kabwita has said it is shocking that Kanganga commissioned the Chinese nationals without putting in mind the danger such a move poses on the country’s security.

“The behaviour by the Inspector General of Police is disappointing and we are demanding that he resigns from his position for his unprofessional conduct” Kabwita said.

He has further condemned Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo for allowing such a move to go on.

Kabwita said the silence from the home affairs Minister is a sign of failure and should be fired.

Kanganja has since rescinded his decision on the appointment of eight Chinese nationals as Zambia police reserve.