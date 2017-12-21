  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Kanganja Must Resign – NDC Youth Leader
Politics

Kanganja Must Resign – NDC Youth Leader

|

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has demanded the immediate resignation of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for alleged unprofessional conduct.

NDC National Youth chairperson Charles Kabwita has charged that the behaviour exhibited by the Inspector General of Police in appointing eight Chinese nationals in the Zambia Police Reserve is an act of gross misconduct.

He said with such behaviour there is no need for the Inspector General of Police to continue holding his position when he has exhibited levels of unprofessionalism.

Kabwita has said it is shocking that Kanganga commissioned the Chinese nationals without putting in mind the danger such a move poses on the country’s security.

“The behaviour by the Inspector General of Police is disappointing and we are demanding that he resigns from his position for his unprofessional conduct” Kabwita said.

He has further condemned Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo for allowing such a move to go on.

Kabwita said the silence from the home affairs Minister is a sign of failure and should be fired.

Kanganja has since rescinded his decision on the appointment of eight Chinese nationals as Zambia police reserve.

61 Comments

  1. kelvin chisenga

    Viva mbwili mbwili 2021 for president

    Reply

  2. Kyamumina

    Very stupid like no one in Zambia

    Reply

  3. Abel

    Bwafya ni Zambia

    Reply

  4. Chagwa the worst president

    Must be chased.

    Reply

  5. Kayz

    He is the only one who should resign coz he doesn’t have the power to appoint anyone he was just instructed. Let koswe resign as well just like Mugabe

    Reply

    • Kayz

      Oops! I mean he is not the only one who should resign.If he resigns koswe must follow suit

      Reply

  6. Ryon Ryon

    To bad for the poor people who voted for this government of ba koswe lungu…

    Reply

  7. Paul M

    Dont worry we are in the colonial rule were pipo dont understand their positions,the truth shal come out.

    Reply

  8. Mwana wa ulemu

    Yaba..To Much Pressure There

    Reply

  9. Barotseland

    What a dull IG who’s after money from Chinese Nationals Kabolala iwe.

    Reply

  10. Katembo

    More Freedom More Problems

    Reply

  11. Justine

    Ba mbwili mwilapopota chatinichimbwi just shut up

    Reply

  12. Break News

    Lets hope the changes in Zimbabwe will have a cascading effect to here in Zambia. Already the Zimbabwe Republic Police and representatives of media organisations led by MISA Zimbabwe Trustee Cris Chinaka on 20 December 2017 met in Harare and agreed on a raft of actions to secure a safe and conducive working environment for journalists.
    Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said the police were going to adopt professional standards in dealing with the public as opposed to what happened during his predecessor Augustine Chihuri’s time.
    “Complaints are double-pronged. Firstly, they serve as a feedback from the users of our service and secondly, they are an indicator of matters that need to be addressed in our planning and implementation strategies. That, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, like most modern police organisations, derive their legitimacy from the people, is beyond doubt,” he said.

    Reply

  13. Sihc

    Kampyongo ziiiiiiii
    We know how rude he is!
    Suspicious! Th IG wasn’t alone in making decision!

    Reply

  14. Mubita

    We Zambians are lacking employment and then same one could stand and employees Chinese as policemen zat is a dirty move.came 2021 u will cry like files

    Reply

  15. Mubita

    We Zambians are lacking employment and then same one could stand and employees Chinese as policemen zat is a dirty move.came 2021 u will cry like files

    Reply

  16. Charles

    Go go forward Dr. Mbwili Mbwili you are upcoming 2021 President

    Reply

  17. Pamutunda

    It’s true kangamja must resign

    Reply

  18. RICHARD

    its true, young cobra.

    Reply

  19. D.L

    Where is Pastor Chanda, leader of a political party who always attack fellow opposition party leaders to comment on this I.G. Chinese Police saga?
    Mbusa Chanda we need your voice on this recruitment of Chinese nationals in the police service.
    What type of checks and balances does this pastor provide to PF?
    Its like this man is a new party spokesperson. Does he has a running mate to advice him on certain matters affecting the nation.
    Please Mr.Pastor, speak out on this one.

    Reply

  20. LC

    Well spoken our brilliant leader mr kakwita keep it up with our presido kambwili

    Reply

  21. easterner

    chishimba should also resign.I have profe he is corrupt and he practice nepotism.he called district education board secretary in chipata when he was minister by force demanding that his nephew a primary school teacher by the name of eddie miyombe to come out from a village claiming that he has a degree.While degree holder are stil in the busH.What kind of leader is he.Abash nepotism.

    Reply

  22. m

    How come such drama is happening in the Police service and the President is just quiet?They must certainly have been an exchange of money to arrive at this.

    Reply

  23. cts

    Kkkkkkkkk these pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 u really make me laugh.dont frget dat behind upnd there z FDD fr mama edith .r u very sure dat he ll be known in all provinces wthin this short period of tym ? I think those pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 r grade 2 felya wu cant reason properly .he still v a long way to go fr him to be a presdt.how many years past fr chiluba to be a presdt ? How many yrs past

    Reply

  24. cts

    Kkkkkkkkk these pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 u really make me laugh.dont frget dat behind upnd there z FDD fr mama edith .r u very sure dat he ll be known in all provinces wthin this short period of tym ? I think those pipo wu r saying mbwili fr 2021 r grade 2 felya wu cant reason properly .he still v a long way to go fr him to be a presdt.how many years past fr chiluba to be a presdt ? How many yrs past fr data to be a presdt ? Think maturely those necks r just carrying de heads full of kolela water inside…..oooohhh shame

    Reply

  25. mulase

    How do u engage illegal traders of mukula as security officers? We need to find out more of wat is happening in the Police. The ACC must investigate further coz I have a feeling more foreigners have been engaged not only in the Police but in all Govt ministries. Since wen did we ever hear that Zambians have been engaged in the Police in China?As NDC we shall not allow such drama to happen in Zambia. The IPS Eastern province.

    Reply

  26. Wise Me

    Looking at most of the comments which appear here it’s worrying. How can a person who doesn’t know the meaning of police reserve talk about misconduct of the IG and so much as to deserve resignation. If he doesn’t then what? What substance does this issue rescinded already have for these commentators to an extent of failing to see the story above where the Minister cautioned the IG over this saga. Rage! Rage! and Hatred, Hatred. No wonder the none communicable diseases such as high BP are on the increase. Take it easy, ECL is in control.

    Reply

  27. JOHNES

    Thanks Mr ck…..

    Reply

  28. JOHNES

    Thanks Mr ck

    Reply

  29. Mpombo

    NDC you will get your hands burned. You’re saying you will create employment at the same time you ‘re calling for people to resign or fired.Ine napapa

    Reply

  30. GBM

    I don’t know what is happening in our nation.

    Reply

  31. moses banda

    you people nishi were do you live kansi you mean you have never seen a Chinese national driving our own girayazed (GRZ) motocar or zabwino palibe (ZP) it’s time to wake up from our sleep coz if we don’t then we are totally lost

    Reply

  32. junta

    Z inspector general’s behaviour is too ghastly to contemplate.

    Reply

  33. adelefa banda

    Give zambians job atlast you shall be the first one cryng in future you want to end our nation please if you have failed your positions just give up

    Reply

  34. adelefa banda

    Give zambians job atlast you shall be the first ones cryng in future you want to end our nation please if you have failed your positions just give up .

    Reply

  35. Matuzi

    IG Kanganja my fellow Zambia’s is not alon in the ground.Couch Lungu Edger Chagwa instracted Captain Kanganja to use that formula wich has not helped the country Zambia and has no use apart from bringing another Couch and Captain we will never win you tall me.They have failed to pay china’s money they used during campaigns so finding ways making them happy is to come up with that foolish stinking strategy. Shame to pfs government. O my God please we need HH and GBM our chosen ones the Moses and Aaron.Father of heaven and earth kindly we are taird of these un cucumesised leaders.
    Hopping that they are seeing and observing their mistakes it’s their time to blame themselves.

    Reply

    • Bright

      Zambia is for Zambians.Zambians are lacking jobs. But Kumachinese shilemoneka why? Shame

      Reply

  36. Brian Muleta

    ndeloleshafye

    Reply

  37. lado

    in politics 3 years remaining is a lot of time,and dr ck will manage to visit the all provinces,upnd should understand that ck is known in 6.5 provinces

    Reply

  38. mulase

    Wiseman or who ever u call yourself since wen did the IG himself get involved in the recruitment or is it commissioning of reserve Police. We all know that a reserve police man is not an employee of the police service and is not on pay roll.But wat is shocking is how the IG himself should be involved. This was a lapse if not a scum which is of national security and concern to the Zambian pipo.I used to know of some Indian colleagues who wea reservists way back in Lusaka but all I know is that the IG was not involved in their recruitment.For yo information the IG is a very Senior cop and some Police officers have retired without getting close to him.Anyway its now water under the bridge and we can’t continue talking about this.Dr Ck is now a man we must talk about coz come 2021 wina azalila.

    Reply

  39. Umwana wamfumu

    Let Lungu ateke,bachishimba kambwili if you think that you are good enough to be the president, please reign from Pf, so that you stand on your on.

    Reply

  40. J. F. Kalampa

    Ck for 2021 ➰

    Reply

  41. Ronald mtonga

    My hopes relay on God first but politically,chishimba kambwili is the man of all times😁

    Reply

  42. John TEMBO

    Imwe akawalala mulila chain ndani wazelu imwe simunalembepo nchito muzungu chifukwa chosaphuzila akawalala wophuzila Ali a lamulila I we KHOSWE ndiwe

    Reply

  43. MAJnr

    Only God will provide a quality leadership of Zambia come 2021. However, what is happening in Zambia now is worrying even when we are independent. Why are we involving Chinese in everything? Awe taciweme. People should talk about development and not campaigning. Let’s continue to pray brethren.

    Reply

  44. Cahill

    EEP president Mr Tayali was saying the truth about IG.

    Reply

  45. Cahill

    EEP president Mr Tayali was saying the truth about IG. I G must be resign or do the work.

    Reply

  46. konswe mumpoto

    Comment; Those Oppointments Of Chinese National As Police Resevists Didnt Come From Kakoma Kanganje Nooo…. But From Higher Authority, If He Is The One Who Made Those Appointment He Would Have Been Fired By Now,its Unfortunate Kanganja He Is Acting Sacrificial Lamb Here To Cover His Bosses .

    Reply

  47. Cj

    Nosence

    Reply

  48. jd

    happy to see de white guy

    Reply

  49. franco mwee......mba

    Stupid government officials.

    Reply

  50. Michael Jim Chibulu

    Comment I think we the people of the Republic of Zambia, this is our time to step up and demand for a government that offers opportunity nd promotes equality as a priority to all Zambians . I think also this is an indication to show that this administration is naive.

    Reply

  51. Debby mutota

    if we were to follow the incidence,KOSWE is the first 1 to be arrested then mbewa follows

    Reply

  52. zii

    Why to resign because IG is coming north western Patel was police reserve.

    Reply

  53. zone 24

    IG(ILLITERATE GENERAL) what a disgrace leader.

    Reply

Leave a Reply