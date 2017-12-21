Kitwe Mayor Bemoans Poor State Of Toilets

The poor state of toilets and infrastructure in all the bus stations in Kitwe calls for immediate attention, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has observed.
Kang’ombe has expressed disappointment that the infrastructure has been left to deteriorate to extremely dangerous levels.
He has since put to task Director of Housing to ensure that part of the money being collected in the bus stations is reinvested to improve the state of infrastructure.
Kang’ombe said bus drivers and commuters are currently experiencing challenges because most bus stations have no shelter.
“Obviously it is disappointing that the infrastructure is in such a status, but as a council, we are concerned and wondering how the infrastructure has deteriorated to such levels. I have asked director housing that a portion of what is collected from this station is ploughed back,” he said.
Kang’ombe has asked for patience from the bus drivers for the council to address the issues affecting them.
“Our drivers need to give us some time. We are going to mobilise local resources and see how best we can move in as an immediate measure, but obviously you are aware that there is modern bus terminus coming up next year, the contractor is mobilising resources,” he added.
Most toilets at bus station are in a bad shape and pose as a health hazard to members of the public.
6 Comments
Bunda Emmanuel Kapenda
You should aiso rehabilitate danks because some are full and bad smell are coming out.then they olwz toks about cholera. More especially GREEN MARKET and RATSA area.
Tryboy
Be careful cholera is dangerous must be fixed very fast guys otherwise i dont know..
muntungwa
Our towns need a general clean up. There is filth everywhere. The situation is further compounded by the I don`t care attitude by most of the populace. People litter anyhow with no regard to hygiene.
David
Its good today u have come to your right senses now and goodyou are able to remember your people who put you there implement now don’t just talk you are busy debating useless things us we want development sela tubombeko total failures kkkkk
Alert
Those small buckets as bins @ bus terminals/stations need to be replaced by large ones and be emptied regularly.Comment
ROBERT
Cholera is a bad desease please fix those toilets has soon and has possible…..!