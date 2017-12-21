Quality of New Engineers Worries EIZ

Engineering Institute of Zambia Vice President Eng. Abel Ngandu has charged that the industry is getting a raw deal from graduates coming from different institutions of higher learning.

Eng. Ngandu said it was difficult to incorporate graduates in the industry as most of them have no technical knowledge of different engineering related programs.

He said the current situation has led to the country to continue importing human resource as those trained local need further training before being employed.

“We have a serious problem because some of these graduates can’t do any serious practical work. yOu get them and that means YOU have to start retraining them, which is very unproductive,” he said.

Eng. Ngandu said there was a need for partnership with higher institutions of learning to prepare a cadre of engineers that will add value to the country’s economic growth.

Eng. Ngandu stated that young engineers need to be prepared to a certain level that will enable them to respond to engineering challenges in the industries.

He said with a good cadre of engineers, Zambia will not be importing engineers from China or other countries.