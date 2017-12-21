Quality of New Engineers Worries EIZ

Engineering Institute of Zambia Vice President Eng. Abel Ngandu has charged that the industry is getting a raw deal from graduates coming from different institutions of higher learning.
Eng. Ngandu said it was difficult to incorporate graduates in the industry as most of them have no technical knowledge of different engineering related programs.
He said the current situation has led to the country to continue importing human resource as those trained local need further training before being employed.
“We have a serious problem because some of these graduates can’t do any serious practical work. yOu get them and that means YOU have to start retraining them, which is very unproductive,” he said.
Eng. Ngandu said there was a need for partnership with higher institutions of learning to prepare a cadre of engineers that will add value to the country’s economic growth.
Eng. Ngandu stated that young engineers need to be prepared to a certain level that will enable them to respond to engineering challenges in the industries.
He said with a good cadre of engineers, Zambia will not be importing engineers from China or other countries.
13 Comments
Kalok
It is this idea that a pass can be negotiated downwards. Anything going below 60% of knowing something is dodgy. Why is Eng. Ngandu surprised when he is a product of such a system. Things are only getting worse.
King fish
Loading please wait
BlackBird
Its in all fields in Zambia. The Graduates from these higher institutions of learning are pathetic. We need a radical transformation in our education system. Everything is rotten to the core. We need to evaluate the facilities in these colleges and universities. This should include the Lecturers.
dobaman
there are specific reasons that attribute to this problems, mainly these are lack of labs in higher learning instutions so that students visualize better, collaboration between industry and universities is very poor, lack of modern software to help train the students . If we have to produce a competent engineer then there is need to focus on building a strong link between industry and academia, modern laboratory equipment needs to be in place.. I think a zambian graduate can still do better if we focus the itemised.
dobaman
there are specific reasons that attribute to this problems, mainly these are lack of labs in higher learning instutions so that students visualize better, collaboration between industry and universities is very poor, lack of modern software to help train the students . we need to focus on these things to change and shape our graduates
unknown
loading
NJAVWA Silumbwe
We don’t visualise what we learn, what do you expect, poor infrastructure and lack of laboratory equipment. Imagine you Come from CBU you go to NORTEC to do labs, shame!
Steve Kalonga
Spot on we dont visualise what we learn. A lot of staff we learn are theories and lengthy calculations without putting them to practice.
Steve Kalonga
Spot on we dont visualise what we learn. A lot of staff we learn are theories and lengthy calculations without putting them to practice.
The great
There are no systems in place,hence the performance.learning to acquire a paper is one thing and learning to know is another.how can you perform when you are oppressed
Oppossed
From your comment I get that you don’t understand the real issue at hand. You are not looking beyond your nose what has oppression if any has got to do with grasping the practical aspect of engineering?
affected student
in Zambia engineering is about solving physics problems on a piece of paper not solving the actual problem which real life can offer.From the time I was accepted into the school of engineering all we ever do are lengthy calculations
THE ENGINEER DOCTOR
The problem maybe because of continuous practical lessons from there respective training institutions….coz wat you are taught practically can not easily vacate your brain.