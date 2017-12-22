MISA Zambia Upset With Threats At Rural Radio

MISA-Zambia has issued a statement condemning PF cadres issuing threats against Manda’s K-FM in Luapula.
The media body says any amounts of threats at the facility will be recorded as persecution of journalists.
Lusaka, 21st December, 2017.
MISA Condemns PF threats to close down K-FM Radio
MISA Zambia condemns, in the strongest terms, threats by the Patriotic Front cadres in Mansa to close down K-FM Radio if the station goes ahead and host Chipili Independent Member of Parliament Hon Jewis Chabi on its radio programme dubbed “Speak your minds Thursday”.
The radio station was scheduled to feature Hon Chabi on a paid up radio programme but unfortunately the PF cadres blocked the entry to the radio station and threatened with violence to close down the radio station.
As MISA Zambia we believe that the PF cadre’s behavior is uncalled for and an infringement on the fundamental freedoms and rights of citizens.
The PF cadres are not the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) mandated by law to carry out oversight functions on conduct of broadcasting houses.
MISA Zambia believes that the threats issued by the PF cadres are a reflection or position of the PF party to close down media houses offering divergent views and information to the public in a democratic setting.
We are further concerned that this incidence is not the first occurrence as we recorded a similar incident on 16th August, 2017 at Muchinga FM Radio in Chinsali District in the Northern province of Zambia, which received threats from some PF cadres after it featured Dr. Chishimba Kamwili on its Red-Carpet program which attracted a lot of attention and participation from the listeners. Subsequently, PF cadres on 14th December 2017, attacked 5FM radio in Lusaka for inviting Dr Chishimba Kambwili to feature on its ‘Burning Issue’ radio programme.
The threats are an affront to the freedom of expression and media freedom and should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians including the Patriotic Front (PF). We therefore call on the PF and police to bring to book the culprits and not pay a blind eye as it will encourage such acts and may result in self-censorship by the media.
The PF must take immediate action as an expression of its commitment to the ideals of freedom of expression and that of the media which are critical to the well of democracy and ensuring good governance in the country.
Hellen Mwale
MISA Zambia Chairperson
mulase
Its indeed sad to hear that PF thugs ar now attaching media houses perceived to be airing anti PF programs.It appears its now a trend by ruling govts and their caders to be behaving like hounds each tym they feel someone ihas a divergent thought to theirs..MMD did the same to the late Michael sata wen he featured at one of the radio stns in Petauke.Surely do they expect everyone to support them even wen they ar not doing the right thing.Even if wat they ar doing is correct do they expect the opposition to be supporting them?As opposition Parties we ar not only there for checks and balances in the best interest of the nation but we ar in a game wea we also have to save our interest..that is to govern.That is a gospel truth.With this in mind they should not expect us to support everything they do or say.They must be reminded that this is not a game wea u blame the player but blame the game rules.Physical altercation in this game is not allowed coz the consequences affect ordinary Zambians who ar not politicians. Pliz guys let us adhere to the rules of politics by not attacking media organizations.Remember that u shall also need such media wen u leave govt. May I also take this opportunity to propose for a boxing tournament amongst the Political parties so that we can be venting our anger in the ring.In this case I propose that the first fight should be between me and Bowman lusambo.Yours mulase
R.C.K
Have u seen what pf is doing? Now imagen if its upnd, hw can their do or work on it? Plz pipo we ar one Zambia one nation.
Lc
They are the bounch of criminals including their president
MAJnr
This is sad indeed. Where is democracy now. This may lead to dictatorship. Democracy is there to allow freedom of expression but in this case we are disappointed
Kedric siame
Surely HH was arrested for no gud reason luk if u pf u want a fight let us state.
jd
pf stop dat ayi
Ondya
Please what is happening in our Christine nationa pf why a you doing this . are you firing the election.do you wha
Ondya
tell them please.
jd
pf eeyabako!
Spannerboy Zulu
Finally Hellen Mwale breaks the “wako ni wako” code of silence by speaking the truth. Abandoning the Chagwa’s sinking boat.
Nomba what about all these ba shimapepo endorsing Chagwa and brutality like Joshua Banda, Mpukuta Mwanza, Peter Ndhlovu and Sunday Sinyangwe muli so-called Christian Nation? I doubt if the PF cadres who run Christian Voice can even allow CK to feature.
Davido
The so called BA Shimapepo no BA kandilafye the likes of Jo banda wako no wako anacoka mwa mai pukuta mwanza ANTIE wakwe no ANTIE wanga peter ndlobvu ambuya wanga what do you expect you have herd the names BA Zulu these are just after money ungasiye BANA sure awe those are not genuine pastors rather politicians who are just after money soon or letter you will hear ati they have been given posts lwenu
cts
Wat can u expect from this party full of bullies.
Chagwa the worst president
Crucify lungu their chi leader who is even not capable to be a president.
Matuzi
Pf have jast same manners like Mugabe, Zambian’s pf mast be reminded that days are not the same.(inshiku nipamatako)=(lelo wanya ayakosa mailo wapolomya)Go on decampaining your party guyz.{wanya wanya tateka calo} [basa basa tashisha bwino].
Police officers where only to be heard if it where to opposition parties in claiming treason cases which they loose day and night.More especially this so called Kangaja and his Lungu, haaa bavuta.(ababena tembeba nibakoswe)
Kuti wapenenamo wamfwa ndolele HH na GBM baleisa.
hanene
Good morning Zambia. Our country as long as it continues being governed like this will take a lot of time to improve. Zambia uses the name of God so often but the conduct is contrary. It is said to be Christian but do we see any elements of Christianity ? Fundamental freedoms are being breached .If this occurrence was in western, southern, Northwestern, it was going to be said of being a tribal issue. What then is this ? The writing is on the wall. Amend your ways at least for salvation for politically 2021 has come.
We need change
This is really serious, some people are taking this country and everything into their own hands… Please pf don’t take everything into your own hands.. This is not animal farm… But everyones country. We have no peace of mind any more as the country belongs to one pf now… Please opposition you are our voice you have to do something……
double double
What hates most is how ba president and ba ZNBC keeps quiet on issues like these. N way I now know that Politics is nothing but business instead of me crying fauls every day better I invest in too