Sweden Gives Zambia 25 Ambulances

The Swedish Government through Swedish International Development Cooperation (SIDA) has donated 25 basic support ambulances worth K13 million the Zambia government.
The ambulances will be used for maternal health, new born child health, adolescent health and nutrition.
Speaking he received the ambulances, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the donation will go a long way in reducing maternal deaths in Eastern and Southern Provinces where they will be deployed.
Dr. Chitalu says the government, through its strategic plan, is aiming at reducing the rate of maternal deaths in the country, and that the donation of the ambulances will supplement government’s efforts in reducing the rates.
He says he is particularly happy that some of the vehicles will be used in Eastern Province where the country recorded the highest number of maternal deaths.
And speaking he handed over ambulances, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin says the ambulances which cost K525, 000 each will be used to save lives in hard reached areas in Southern and Eastern provinces.
Amb. Cederin says lack of transport results in pregnant women dying because they cannot reach the health centers on time.
Ministry’s of health bought Mercedes ambulance at K2.3million each! Sweden bought 4 Toyota ambulances with the same money.
We have thieves at the MoH and State House who authorized purchases of these ambulances.
That is a welcome move and sign that Zambia is really cooperating with other Nations. We thank the Swedish Gorv for the Gesture ( ambulances). My appeal is that as consumers let’s take the responsibility by taking a good Care of these ambulances. Some of us may truly not benefit direct but indirect.
We appreciate the donation from the Sweden government. Now to our government, you have sent all ambulances to eastern and southern provines of Zambia on political grounds an act to win favor when on the other hand you are not understanding that the same ambulances are needed in other provinces for the same purpose. Zambia has Many provinces and as a government learn to divide resources equally.
That’s good, just appreciate
Ambulance at US dollars 52,000. Fire Engine @ Us dollars 1,000,000! Who is fooling who!!!!