CBU Worker’s Union Leader On Thin Ice After Snubbing Nkandu Luo

Copperbelt University Academics Union have unearthed a scheme in which management at the University have received instructions to dismiss Union President Derrick Ntalasha for allegedly walking out on Minister of Higher Education Profession Nkandu Luo on Thursday.

Union General Secretary Willy Ngosa has described the schemes as evil saying the unionised lecturers will not be intimated by the scheme.

He said such schemes were not in any way helpful to the government in addressing issues at the troubled Copperbelt University.

“We are also aware that there are evil intentions to dismiss our President, Dr Derrick Ntalasha from the University for speaking the truth and standing up for the plight of staff and students at the University. These schemes are evil because they are based on lies, hatred, and intimidation,” Ngosa said.

Ngosa said unionised lecturers will not be silenced through intimidation by those who don’t mean well for the plight of both staff and students at the institution.

“We want to put it on record. We will not be intimidated by these schemes, if they want to go ahead with their plans, we challenge them to fire all of us because they touch one, they touch all of us,” he stated.

Ngosa has further expressed disappointment that the Minister of Higher education could make allegations that the lectures are the ones inciting students to riot at CBU in addition to allegations they were working with the opposition.

“I think we are disappointed because you can’t expect us to work with the opposition. In which way? Its government that runs these institutions, what will the opposition offer us? We only speak out against these injustices.

“We have time and again categorically stated that the problems at CBU require a sober analysis and permanent solutions.

“Running away from issues affecting the institution and targeting our energies is not the cause of the problems and will not help government at all,” he said.

On Thursday, Unionised lectures walked out on Professor Nkandu Luo when she addressed them in the presence of Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu.