Kambwili Wants Management At Luanshya Municipal Council Dissolved

The fights between Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda have taken a new twist with the former information minister calling on the local government to dissolve management at the Luanshya Municipal Council with immediate effect.

Kambwili has alleged that Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda directed the Luanshya Town Clerk and Director Planning to shut down offices to deny Roan Constituency CDF Committee a chance to conduct their meetings.

The Roan Parliamentarian has accused his onetime best friend Nathan Chanda who has become the worst enemy of abusing his powers by instructing council employees to close offices to deny CDF committees from holding their meetings.

“The behaviour of the Luanshya Mayor (Nathan Chanda) must be condemned with the contempt it deserves.

“You may be aware that government disbursed CDF and I regret to inform you that the Roan Constituency CDF has not been disbursed because the mayor has been abusing his authority.

“The Mayor of Luanshya has directed the town clerk, director of planning and the deputy director of planning who is supposed to sit as secretariat on the Roan Constituency Development Committee to be running away from their offices every time we call for a CDF meeting,” Kambwili said.

He has threatened to use the Roan Constituency Development Committee and other people to petition a vote of no confidence in the Mayor who he has accused of being arrogant and blocking development meant for the people.

Kambwili has further accused the Luanshya Mayor of sending PF cadres to the council after Thursday’s meeting of Roan Constituency CDF committee members was disrupted.