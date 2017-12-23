  1. Home
Pres. Lungu Swears In New Judges

|

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated new judges following the swearing in yesterday.

Those sworn in include Justice Hancubwile Limbani as High Court Judge.

Others are Justice Martin Musaluke (Constitutional Court Judge), Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani (High Court Judge), Justice Florence Mulenga Lengalenga (Court of Appeal Judge) and Catherine Mulenga Lombe Phiri (High Court Judge).

13 Comments

  1. kaisala

    Even if you swaer in knew judges I don’t know how many re they,IFUNDE LI FUNDE.2021,chishimba kambwili e bus ilelonga keep on changing judges. Koswe mumpoto.

    Reply

  2. Chagwa the worst president

    What’s the plan? A corrupt president. Those judges will never make you become a president next year but a vote of people. So we’ll see if three judges will make you President! I swear you are trouble some.

    Reply

  3. Justine

    Mr kambwili you should reveise back your bad words you said to how republican president mr edgar lungu remember what i did to you,you were a minister of information the same mr lungu is the one who sworn you & today you have started insulting him what kind of a person are you respect the people in leadership,mr kambwili you cant be a leader you dont have querities dear umuchinshi usuma sana bakalamba mubilifye amano nil mumutwe.

    Reply

  4. Lumamba

    That was great of Him.

    Reply

  5. Chamushalila

    Thank you

    Reply

  6. Chamushalila

    Congratulations

    Reply

  7. terry moono syankope

    Congregation judge musaluke boo

    Reply

  8. kenya

    zambian judges kuwayawayafye!

    Reply

  9. Barotseland

    Like father like son even those sworn in Judges are corrupt same like their President. Let’s forge ahead and remove this corrupt govt in 2021

    Reply

  10. analyser

    Lungu’s over size Jackets are a National disaster only second to the stolen election by the same man!

    Reply

  11. wise one

    Somethings aren’t suppose to be done by the president or any in power but an independent person do u really think if the president was taken to court for any case and he the judge is one of whom he appointed do u really think justice can be served i think it cant anyway ….thumbs up to those appointed

    Reply

  12. kali kali

    Koswe

    Reply

  13. truvious bulongo

    ya nayo nayo

    Reply

