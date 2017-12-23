Pres. Lungu Swears In New Judges

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated new judges following the swearing in yesterday.
Those sworn in include Justice Hancubwile Limbani as High Court Judge.
Others are Justice Martin Musaluke (Constitutional Court Judge), Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani (High Court Judge), Justice Florence Mulenga Lengalenga (Court of Appeal Judge) and Catherine Mulenga Lombe Phiri (High Court Judge).
13 Comments
kaisala
Justine
Lumamba
That was great of Him.
Chamushalila
Chamushalila
terry moono syankope
kenya
Barotseland
analyser
wise one
Somethings aren’t suppose to be done by the president or any in power but an independent person do u really think if the president was taken to court for any case and he the judge is one of whom he appointed do u really think justice can be served i think it cant anyway ….thumbs up to those appointed
kali kali
truvious bulongo
