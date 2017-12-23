  1. Home
Selfie Time: Siliya In The Zone

Agriculture minister Dora Siliya takes a break from the farming season to catch up with some entertainment in the area.

In the selfie, she captures a close up with a famous Nigerian actor of the Popo and Aki duet currently in Zambia.

Wishing Dora a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

14 Comments

  1. kaisala

    Efyobenga chitakofye bakoswe ba Dora silliti.

  2. fanta

    Happy Christmas

  3. Raphael

    Well done

  4. Thomson mulenga

    We are welcoming you mr OSITAH IHEME we say welcome to zambian.

  5. kambwili

    It’s time to help farmers not ‘chilling ‘ iwe Slit.

  6. Itx natty wolf kaps

    Problem we only look at the few mistakes pipo make nga iwe nga twale Ku konka nama camera everywhere would u survive it this is a festive season pliz

  7. gulugufe

    keep on taking selfies while we are waiting for farming inputs.

  8. Charlesmicklay

    Looking Guy’s, happy Christmas

  9. tanzania

    oh wat a nice cup

  10. Lc

    Ba siliya mwafwilisheniko umwaice

  11. Michael

    Just a Nsenga prostitute.

  12. Kay2 Pack

    That’s what this worst koswe can only afford to do,, preparation for the season without paying our parent’s changes after stilling their maize
    Ni zoona aba in bakoswe mumpoto with their leader.
    Do yo duty not showing us the colour of yo skin mwaunfwa BA siliya,,,, this ordinary face can only interest us if u do gud things not ifyo mulecita BA koswe imwe…

  13. Kenny Zulu

    Ba siliya ukutemwa ukwangala.

  14. Christopher kabwe

    Happy Xmas Dora.Enjoy yourself.Remember after a hard day’s work you need to take a break. After all we only live once.

