Bembas ‘White Washed’ at Kanyanja’s Funeral

The Bemba-Nyanja traditional cousinship manifested itself at the burial of popular ZNBC local languages journalist Chileshe Kanyanja with Patriotic Front deputy general secretary Mumbi Phiri caught in the web.

Phiri was sprinkled with white powder as part of the ritual that Bembas and Easterners practice at each other’s funerals.

Easterners took over the ceremony of their traditional cousins lighting up the sombre atmosphere with popular television and radio personalities breaking the solemnity with jokes.

Kanyanja died on December 24 at the University Teaching Hospital.

He is better known for his flawless presentation of the popular Radio program Ilyashi lyapanesonde and also as a multi-award-winning journalist in sports journalist where he bagged a myriad of BP Top 8 Best journalist awards.

  1. BJ

    As per our tradition, Bemba-Easterner cousinship has always bn a source of pride for it brings out who are as Zambians. Not ifyakufulwa kwati one alenunsha amafi. Ifisuma mulekopa. Long live our oneness! That is the meaning of “one Zambia, one nation”

  2. louise halw

    My goodness. What happened to Chileshe? So sad,did not get the bad news until today. MHSRIP

  3. King Kelly

    R.I.P kanyanja

  4. Chocho

    RIP

  5. Most wanted

    Too bad, where are we going….Kanyanja has gone, cilifye, may his soul rest in peace

  6. Napatali

    True cousins

  7. Mulolabenson

    Too bad mulale muchibote ba wesu

  8. Hotness

    Will miss you chileshe and your good services. Mysrip.

  9. Umubemba inkonko

    Ukusonongola! Aliisheta ulumpyongo! Aliinwa D1kasosolo!
    Elyo tulelikonka , tukesamishimikala umulungu uyu uuleisa. Cabipa yama! Nibanani bakashimika ifikatumbukamo! R. I. P

  10. chen Go

    RIP ba Kanyanja, we will surely miss you.

  11. Maybin. S

    We shall meet once Jesus comes back…. Woe!!, to the First Family. May God confort them..

  12. maritines

    RIP

  13. james kaumba

    what happened to Chileshe mwebantu imfwa ways sana! people what tribe is MADM Mumbi Phiri?

  14. M~Jay

    MHSRIP my tribal cousin you’ve gone so early will be missing you.

  15. M~Jay

    It’s a sad story you’ve gone so early my tribal cousin will be missing you RIP

  16. CHISENGA

    May your soul rest in peace

  17. Coster phiri

    Too bad may his soul rest in peace

