Bembas ‘White Washed’ at Kanyanja’s Funeral

The Bemba-Nyanja traditional cousinship manifested itself at the burial of popular ZNBC local languages journalist Chileshe Kanyanja with Patriotic Front deputy general secretary Mumbi Phiri caught in the web.

Phiri was sprinkled with white powder as part of the ritual that Bembas and Easterners practice at each other’s funerals.

Easterners took over the ceremony of their traditional cousins lighting up the sombre atmosphere with popular television and radio personalities breaking the solemnity with jokes.

Kanyanja died on December 24 at the University Teaching Hospital.

He is better known for his flawless presentation of the popular Radio program Ilyashi lyapanesonde and also as a multi-award-winning journalist in sports journalist where he bagged a myriad of BP Top 8 Best journalist awards.