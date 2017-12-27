Govt Spends K36 Million To Battle Army Worms

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe has disclosed that government has this year alone released K 36 million to fight armyworms that invaded maize fields in different parts of the country.

And Kabwe has said the government has intensified efforts aimed at fighting the outbreak of armyworms in Central Province.

Speaking when he inspected maize fields in Mumbwa in Central Province, Kabwe said the government will continue to support farmers not only through farming inputs but also chemicals to help in wiping out the armyworms.

“The good news is that government has released some funds, last week K 36 million was released to fight the army worms. The armyworms have come to stay and as a government, we are looking at how we can help the farmers because pesticides are very expensive that some of our farmers cannot afford to buy,” he said.

He said the armyworms were posing a serious threat to the country’s food security and added that it was farmers that have been contributing to the national food security hence government’s commitment to ensuring that they are assisted.

“As a government, we are looking at Agriculture to be one of our main economic stay that is why the President is talking about economic diversification from copper dependency to agriculture, tourism and manufacturing,” he added.

Kabwe has however directed District Commissioners in Central Province to tour their district and identify fields that have been affected by the armyworms to enable the government to provide adequate control measures.