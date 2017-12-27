Kitwe Mayor Wants To Overhaul Chisokone Market Sewer System

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has said the drainage and sewer systems at Chisokone Market are in dire need of a complete overhaul to avert disease outbreaks.

Kang’ombe says sanitary conditions at the market were a source of concern to the local authority and something needed to be done immediately.

He revealed that a number of traders at Chisokone Market answer the call of nature in some of the blocked drainages at the market, a situation that would expose traders and members of the public to water borne diseases like cholera.

“We need drainage works at Chisokone Market similar to the project in Lusaka and funded by the Millennium Challenge Account,” he demanded.

Kang’ombe observed that the market does not have proper sewer lines and that the old line which does not even cover the entire market needed to be overhauled.

He said the local authority will soon engage Nkana Water and Sewerage Company to share notes and consequently make recommendations on possible redesigning and costing of the project.

He has, however, said the Kitwe City Council will soon take steps to conduct public health awareness campaigns on the dangers of poor sanitary conditions in the market.

“I was saddened to discover that some traders urinate in the blocked drainages even when there are two toilets connected to the existing sewer line,” he observed.