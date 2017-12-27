NDC Is A Group Of Frustrated Individuals – Claims PF Official

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) is a bunch of frustrated people who have no agenda to develop the country or any constituency, Patriotic Front Copperbelt Secretary Mike Manda has charged.

Manda has challenged the NDC leadership to prove which people from the Patriotic Front structures have defected for them to continue claiming that they have taken over the Copperbelt province.

He said the Patriotic Front structures are still intact in the province, and none of its members from its structures have left to join the NDC.

“If they want to go and make noise anywhere in the province and claim that they have taken over Copperbelt, they are lying to themselves.

“If you look at the combination of NDC leadership, you will realise that it is a bunch of people who are frustrated. The best for them is to sit down and reflect on the mistakes they made.

“They have failed to manage their frustration that is why you see them making noise anyhow. Hon. Mwenya Musenge was adopted on the PF ticket to contest the Chimwemwe Parliamentary seat he lamentably lost, Hon Kambwili was once a Minister in this government and was also National Youth Chairperson, What did he do? And you think they can say anything good with such frustrations?” he wondered.

Manda said the two leaders in NDC failed while in government and it is unwise for them to claim they are making progress yet they continue to use frustrations.