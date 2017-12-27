NDC Is A Group Of Frustrated Individuals – Claims PF Official

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) is a bunch of frustrated people who have no agenda to develop the country or any constituency, Patriotic Front Copperbelt Secretary Mike Manda has charged.
Manda has challenged the NDC leadership to prove which people from the Patriotic Front structures have defected for them to continue claiming that they have taken over the Copperbelt province.
He said the Patriotic Front structures are still intact in the province, and none of its members from its structures have left to join the NDC.
“If they want to go and make noise anywhere in the province and claim that they have taken over Copperbelt, they are lying to themselves.
“If you look at the combination of NDC leadership, you will realise that it is a bunch of people who are frustrated. The best for them is to sit down and reflect on the mistakes they made.
“They have failed to manage their frustration that is why you see them making noise anyhow. Hon. Mwenya Musenge was adopted on the PF ticket to contest the Chimwemwe Parliamentary seat he lamentably lost, Hon Kambwili was once a Minister in this government and was also National Youth Chairperson, What did he do? And you think they can say anything good with such frustrations?” he wondered.
Manda said the two leaders in NDC failed while in government and it is unwise for them to claim they are making progress yet they continue to use frustrations.
6 Comments
louise halw
NDC! We are anxiouly waiting for you in Chipata. We Mbwili!! Nbwrla kuno!
PF MWANYA
iwe manda wat have yo lungu managed to do so far.
KAUNDA
We need some one who use to care the poor people, and heer there cry, show us who is that one.
Love your neighbor
Love your neighbor
They may be frustrated but trying to come up with something, only that Kambwili is full of hate speech, he insulted alot when he was in government, he talked so badly about people from one of our provinces, a leader should not be like that, he doesn’t embrace all.
manda swine
U must be frastrated yourself iwe ci manda manda tapali fimbi ifyo wingacitako ukucila ukulatuvundula
Come rain come sunshine NDC is forming government imwe bukabolala,bupompwe,bumafyete,busakalanyongo mwacila deceiving us all who voted for pf and ecl…
we ll vote wisely