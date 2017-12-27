NDC Itching For By-elections Next Year

Chishimba Kambwili’s National Democratic Front has set the target of sweeping all by-elections next year to signal their strength of the political front.

Kambwili’s NDC has been stirring trouble in Patriotic Front strongholds where they claim to have destabilized the structures.

Party secretary-general Mwenya Musenge said that the NDC had taken over PF strongholds and would show their strength next year.

“People that doubt that we have been making serious inroads in PF strongholds will be shocked next year. We will be aiming to win all by-elections. We know of the areas where there will be parliamentary, local government elections so people should just be on the lookout,” he said.

“We have spread our structures everywhere in the country and are the most happening party right now.”

Kambwili is the figurehead of the NDC project but has remained in the Patriotic Front after having challenged his expulsion in the courts of law.

He has been addressing NDC meetings identifying himself as a consultant.