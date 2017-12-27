PF Cadres Want Dora Siliya Fired

President Edgar Lungu must fire Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya without fail for failure to manage the Agriculture sector in the country, some Patriotic Front Members on the Copperbelt have charged.

In conservation in one of the Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups, One of the Pf Members only identified as Kutemwa accused the Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya and her counterpart Felix Mutati of failing the farmers.

“Am running out of ideas because of their incompetence and lack of planning, we can’t afford to have a minister who seems to have no direction. I can’t afford to see Dora Siliya as Minister of Agriculture. She has failed and that should not come from the opposition but we can all see,” the official wrote.

The official states that people should not be scared to speak out whenever things were going wrong in the party as doing so were the only way of counter checking on government’s implementation of various developmental projects.

The PF official later added that people should be allowed to speak their minds than to always wait for the opposition political parties to point out their mistakes.

However, the conversation degenerated into a bitter exchange when one of the other members on the forum attempted to suggest the debate was digressing into personalities.

“All those with grievances should use the right forms and not air them on this blog,” another text read.

In her response, she said “This is a PF blog, when PF does something good in Chipata and posted here, no one says anything, when PF does well in Northern Province and it is posted here no one says this blog belongs to the Mayor, because I have said the Minister of Agriculture has failed us immediately the blog belongs to the Mayor, this is ridiculous!” the official fired back.

Delayed farmer input support and chaotic distribution has characterised the farming season.