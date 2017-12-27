PF Cadres Want Dora Siliya Fired

President Edgar Lungu must fire Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya without fail for failure to manage the Agriculture sector in the country, some Patriotic Front Members on the Copperbelt have charged.
In conservation in one of the Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups, One of the Pf Members only identified as Kutemwa accused the Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya and her counterpart Felix Mutati of failing the farmers.
“Am running out of ideas because of their incompetence and lack of planning, we can’t afford to have a minister who seems to have no direction. I can’t afford to see Dora Siliya as Minister of Agriculture. She has failed and that should not come from the opposition but we can all see,” the official wrote.
The official states that people should not be scared to speak out whenever things were going wrong in the party as doing so were the only way of counter checking on government’s implementation of various developmental projects.
The PF official later added that people should be allowed to speak their minds than to always wait for the opposition political parties to point out their mistakes.
However, the conversation degenerated into a bitter exchange when one of the other members on the forum attempted to suggest the debate was digressing into personalities.
“All those with grievances should use the right forms and not air them on this blog,” another text read.
In her response, she said “This is a PF blog, when PF does something good in Chipata and posted here, no one says anything, when PF does well in Northern Province and it is posted here no one says this blog belongs to the Mayor, because I have said the Minister of Agriculture has failed us immediately the blog belongs to the Mayor, this is ridiculous!” the official fired back.
Delayed farmer input support and chaotic distribution has characterised the farming season.
11 Comments
Benson phiri
Am very disappointed with this beautiful lady failing to manage her duties. I think she must be fired without fail.
nshilimubemba
I think Dora doesnt know how to make mistakes , last time when there were problems at her ministry , she appeared posing with Mike Tyson and this time on she has appeared doing the same with that Nigerian actor , when there are no farming in puts delivered to the farmers .
I just wonder what ever goes on on her mind .
Farming is cardinal to zambian economy and stepple food you cannot be lazing around when there is an outcry in the farming community it is suicidal for your party ! If farmers are crying just know that all zambians are crying
commando
We told you that farmers have been killed by the Paya Farmer government,the pricing of maize this year was bad,late payments by FRA for the maize supplied by farmers and late distribution of farming inputs,ngatwalanda ati abena Zambia balitemwa ukulanda landa.The mismanagement of the agriculture sector will affect every zambian.You wait and see how expensive mealie meal will become next year because of poor planning by the Paya Farmer’s leadership.
Mwanangwa
Edgar Lungu’s downfall is because of listening to Rupiah Banda whom Zambians rejected in 2011. All these failed ministers like Dora and Joyce Nonde were pushed by Rupiah.
This madam is not fit to run a sensitive ministry like agriculture. She is too pompousness and proud to work for farmers. She can fit in portfolios like information where it just about talking and cocktail parties – something she is good at.
Agriculture needs a practical person. She, Given Lubinda, Bob Sichinga and Wilbur Simuusa have all failed.
Love your neighbor
Busy preaching the gospel of diversification,when the potential sector to take over the mining sector has been neglected, the agricultural sector. Put people who know agriculture in this ministry for the country to realise this dream. We had the Sikatanas of this world they tried.
mengmoreler
Fnish OF u’r done!ounce u fire them they’ll go and mobilise their party then u’ll lefty empty.any way has 4m i don’t agry wth those hu say to fire them,Bt I only blame bukopo bwaba P.Fools.
Hotness
Even the appointments that this President make leave much to be desired,for instance, how can he appoint someone who done journalism to be minister of agriculture? These are the results.
chimbwi no plan
Insoni e buntu,dnt blame dora alone,but everyone in pf has failed all because of ecl a practical failure whose downfall is charaacterised by sidelining the real and intelligent pf founder members and piking on useless and illiterates like lusambo…
We are with CK & NDC…
2021 yeswecan#ndc/kambwili
james kaumba
Zambians u voted for him just shut up and wait for more poverty Paya farmer regime Kkkkkkkkkkk
Mike
Bottom power in bed not running ministerial jobs. Problem uyu namayo is she is just a high class hooker chapwa. We know thats where Nsengas have a competitive advantage.
If Edgar Lungu is serious let him take action not kuposa nshita or doing a Kaizar Zulu exemption clause.
Maloko
Teti bacitanfye,cibonfya ubusuma,indikaika ni last.