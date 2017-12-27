UPND Urged To Exploit NDC-PF Scramble For Copperbelt

A United Party for National Development (UPND) official in Ndola District has advised the Party top leadership to take advantage of the battle between the PF and NDC to strengthen their structures on the Copperbelt and Lusaka Province.

He said the new individuals that have taken up different positions that had been vacant should prove a point and intensify mobilisation activities as the PF and NDC continue to fight on popularity claims.

He has noted that it does not make sense for the UPND top leadership to remain quiet when there is a vacuum in the ruling party’s strongholds.

“we are supposed to moving swift in mobilising members especially here on the Copperbelt and Lusaka, while PF and NDC are fighting, it is an opportunity for us to strategise and position ourselves ahead of the coming elections in 2021, I think we have spent so much time on discussing 2016 elections, this is not helping us” He stated.

He added that the party needed to put in place a workable system that will encourage more people to join the UPND as opposed to always discussing court petitions which he said are not producing any results.

“People want to listen to messages of hope; many are suffering, if you go to areas like Lufwanyama and other farming areas you will discuss that people have lost hope, which is where we need to take advantage, our top leadership must cease this opportunity if we are to make serious progress in Lusaka and Copperbelt Province” He added.