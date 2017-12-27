UPND Urged To Exploit NDC-PF Scramble For Copperbelt

A United Party for National Development (UPND) official in Ndola District has advised the Party top leadership to take advantage of the battle between the PF and NDC to strengthen their structures on the Copperbelt and Lusaka Province.
He said the new individuals that have taken up different positions that had been vacant should prove a point and intensify mobilisation activities as the PF and NDC continue to fight on popularity claims.
He has noted that it does not make sense for the UPND top leadership to remain quiet when there is a vacuum in the ruling party’s strongholds.
“we are supposed to moving swift in mobilising members especially here on the Copperbelt and Lusaka, while PF and NDC are fighting, it is an opportunity for us to strategise and position ourselves ahead of the coming elections in 2021, I think we have spent so much time on discussing 2016 elections, this is not helping us” He stated.
He added that the party needed to put in place a workable system that will encourage more people to join the UPND as opposed to always discussing court petitions which he said are not producing any results.
“People want to listen to messages of hope; many are suffering, if you go to areas like Lufwanyama and other farming areas you will discuss that people have lost hope, which is where we need to take advantage, our top leadership must cease this opportunity if we are to make serious progress in Lusaka and Copperbelt Province” He added.
10 Comments
Mr khc
Encouraging words Mr man God bless u and our leaders 2021 Zambia forward
Bulozi
Very good observation muntu wanga.its high time that we shud sit down n plan the way forward than talkng about these unprofitable petitions.pf z already gone they have completely failed in all sector which need development.HH viva in 2021.
Johnny
HH and Kabwili will never rule this country. It will never happen. A white collar criminal and someone who used to steal cables from ZCCM. No ways.
To many fools think it is easy to become president. Everyone thinks they can run a country especially that buffoon called George Jere who runs a katemba party on Facebook with his followers.
You dodt know what u say God only knows
still loading…….
Mr A.C solution
Jonny, don’t show yo self dat u ar a biological Dependant.
Proved fools(pf)
Mmmm too bad for u that u are failing to observe the failures of current government you can’t even argue.
Barotseland
There’s no development in Barotseland whereby Mongu doesn’t look like a Headquarter but a village.Viva UPND – PF Zwaaa in 2021
CQ
Ck & ndc all the way on cb & lsk
Zambian citizen
iwe Johnny don’t compare Kambwili and HH who has failed several times, Kambwili nimbama come 2021 you will see
Mr A.C solution
The only part dat have a vision for our country is upnd bcoz this party comprises of wise leaders .