Journalist Recounts Working Relationship With Fired Mulusa

Prime Television reporter Kalani Muchima has recounted how his friendship deteriorated after now fired National Planning Minster Lucky Mulusa was appointed Special Assistant for Project and Implementation to the President.
Muchima has said that Mulusa was always at my work place asking for coverage and advise which was offered to him at any time.
He said he continued to invite Mulusa on programs and continued advising him of what to do to remain in public life as a politician.
“Lucky could call me every now and then and never a day did I ignore his calls.
“Luckily Lucky was appointed President Edgar Lungu’s Special assistant for project implementation i remember calling him to congratulate him over his appointment. Since then i never called him again. We then met at State House during President Edgar Lungu’s press conference, it was at that event were Lucky started lecturing me of how to report as a journalist,” Muchima recalled.
He said according to Mulusa, Muchima was to controversial towards government stating that President Lungu was the best man ever to rule Zambia and advised support him through his works.
“I asked him if he could say the same thing if he was fired or if he was not appointed in his position he never responded until today when he has actually been fired. Many times i attempted to call Mr. Mulusa but all the many times i ever called him he never picked any of my calls,” he added
Muchima narrated “One day he [Mulusa] was officiating at an event at Intercontinental hotel and as he was leaving i went to greet him as he approached his car and his response was am rushing somewhere i will call you am still waiting for that call, Now that you are no longer Minister Will you now call me again? In case you are planning to use me please be reminded that am busy.”
14 Comments
brian norman Njovu
That’s the way to go but some how forgive him and forget it’s the only way and you will receive a reward from God. To those that are on top don’t forget the past because one day you will need help from the same people
FGM
On our way up, we should always remember those that were used as a ladder _ never should they be trashed as we shall have to use them as a ladder again as we disembark. Forgive him!!
Chisenga
EVEN IF MULUSA DESERVES WHAT HE GOT, BUT THE AUTHOR HERE IS FULL OF VENGEANCE.
MUZO
Ba Kalani Muchima,Nimwe Bamutasha Kali Mwitobo.
Sj
Give the brother a crying shoulder and President Kaunda’s white hankie when the time comes. He went up and took the ladder to the sky with him. Not a new story. He needs the ladder to come down to earth. Comment
james kaumba
we are many who are fired by ECL,twalingana
Richard
it’s a good news, next its Harry kalaba.
dowell
It happens Mr kalani those in power think that everything is for Free.
Patrick Chanda
My brother Kalani forgive this man Zambians are like that,they are in the learning phase just forget the past and go on with life. Now that Herod has killed this innocent child after the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Using own sword Article 92 (2)(e) from our own cupboard as read with section 26 of the interpretation of the general provisions Act Chapter 2 of the Laws of Bethlehem. Zambia and Zambians be careful. The river is getting deeper and deeper. Let us all stand up and go to Egypt or Libya. Bishop Dennis Dijong (may his soul rest in paradise) to lead us is no more let us run there own our own or we all die here. KACHEMA can lead the way to another place.
Matole
Anyioooooooooooooooooooooo. Next its lungu himself! The worst leader ever but good politian. Yes I said it mother fuckers!
I'll call you later
The author indeed wants vengeance
chitalu samuel
Eeeee ook poor development in patriotic front government it is falling gradually mulapwa bonse
peddle
that’s how most people behave immediately thy start doing fine in life but not all days a Sundays,welcome to Zambia on the sun.
junta
Lucky, Don’t look gift horse in z mouth ….