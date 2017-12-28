Journalist Recounts Working Relationship With Fired Mulusa

Prime Television reporter Kalani Muchima has recounted how his friendship deteriorated after now fired National Planning Minster Lucky Mulusa was appointed Special Assistant for Project and Implementation to the President.

Muchima has said that Mulusa was always at my work place asking for coverage and advise which was offered to him at any time.

He said he continued to invite Mulusa on programs and continued advising him of what to do to remain in public life as a politician.

“Lucky could call me every now and then and never a day did I ignore his calls.

“Luckily Lucky was appointed President Edgar Lungu’s Special assistant for project implementation i remember calling him to congratulate him over his appointment. Since then i never called him again. We then met at State House during President Edgar Lungu’s press conference, it was at that event were Lucky started lecturing me of how to report as a journalist,” Muchima recalled.

He said according to Mulusa, Muchima was to controversial towards government stating that President Lungu was the best man ever to rule Zambia and advised support him through his works.

“I asked him if he could say the same thing if he was fired or if he was not appointed in his position he never responded until today when he has actually been fired. Many times i attempted to call Mr. Mulusa but all the many times i ever called him he never picked any of my calls,” he added

Muchima narrated “One day he [Mulusa] was officiating at an event at Intercontinental hotel and as he was leaving i went to greet him as he approached his car and his response was am rushing somewhere i will call you am still waiting for that call, Now that you are no longer Minister Will you now call me again? In case you are planning to use me please be reminded that am busy.”