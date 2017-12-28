Mulusa Is A Warrior – Journalist

Muvi TV journalist Mabvuto Phiri says fire Luck Mulusa is a warrior who has stood tall while serving under President Edgar Lungu’s government.

Phiri, a popular social media commentator, says the opposition should welcome Mulusa with both hands because he stood out when serving in government.

BELOW IS MABVUTO PHIRI’S WRITE UP

Yes a lot had changed about Lucky Mulusa following his appointment to various portfolios in the administration of President Edgar Lungu but l think he remained true to his values and a gentleman indeed. His behaviour was justifiably so because his status had changed to a somebody.

Almost after two years, l recently accidentally caught up with Hon. Mulusa at some hotel in Lusaka while he engaged some colleagues who were soliciting for his comment after the recent release of the Auditor General’s report.

Surprisingly, he spotted me and subsequently, shouted for my name from a distance inviting me to the conversation, which almost lasted for close to two hours. From that day on wards l realised that Hon. Mulusa was a loner in the wildest and that it was just a matter of time before his exit.

He questioned why the media was always prosecuting agents of change and those seemingly helping the country.

Hon. Mulusa lamented that the civil service was too politicised to effectively carry out its mandate.

Despite his shortcomings, as a human being he disappointed all of us, as media friends but he remains a warrior in the face of adversity considering the nature of our politics where ‘bootlicking’ is the order of the day.

He is rare breed and he deserves more space in the annuals of history because his story has to be told now that he is on the other side. I wholeheartedly welcome him to the other side of life. It is really difficult to hang on to ‘ ‘collective responsibility’ when nothing seems right and that is what is called integrity. How do you harmonise when your friends are seeing wheelbarrows, as fire tenders!