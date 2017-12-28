Top PF Official In Mufumbwe Defects To UPND

Patriotic Front (PF) Mufumbwe District chairperson Peter Kalundu has defected to join the Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).
Kalundu has said he has seen no hope in the ruling Patriotic Front hence his decision to join the opposition UPND who he claims will win any next elections to form government.
He has charged that the ruling party has failed to empower its own people in the province and members are living like they are in the opposition.
“Look all of us at the end of the day have these personal decisions we take and it is a democratic right, no one took me to PF and no one has a right to question me when I decide to join another political party, it’s a democratic right obviously I see hope in the opposition UPND,” he said.
But Patriotic Front North Western Province Information and Publicity Secretary Tom Mushinge has alleged that the defection of Kalundu to the UPND is not genuine because he was running away from disciplinary charges due to his involvement in clandestine and criminal activities of stealing and ferrying Mukula logs illegally.
Mushinge said Kalundu took a decision after learning of his impending expulsion from the party as a result of his alleged criminal conduct.
He has accused Kalundu of having a questionable character and that he has no integrity owing to his involvement in illegal activities.
“We were in the process of expelling him in the party because we have had enough of him being a liability. The action is in line with the Provincial Chairman’s (Jackson Kungo) disciplinarian approach in his leadership and vision for the party in the province,” Mushinge stated.
2 Comments
Chanda Patrick
Herod has killed another innocent child called Mukisi imedietly after the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Using own sword Article 92 (2)(e) from our own cupboard as read with section 26 of the interpretation of the general provisions Act Chapter 2 of the Laws of Bethlehem. Zambia and Zambians be careful. The river is getting deeper and deeper. Let us all stand up and go to Egypt or Libya. Bishop Dennis Dijong (may his soul rest in paradise) to lead us is no more let us run there own our own or we all die here. KACHEMA can lead the way to another place.
Patrick Chanda
Many people are going to leave PF and only criminals will remain in this party most of whom are those who forged their G12 certificates in order for them to stand in the 2016 general Elections because they fear to be arrested for forgery and uttering and obtaining money by false pretenses. This people can loose all that they have acquired during their lives in Politics. These people don’t even mean well to the nation.