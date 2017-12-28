Top PF Official In Mufumbwe Defects To UPND

Patriotic Front (PF) Mufumbwe District chairperson Peter Kalundu has defected to join the Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

Kalundu has said he has seen no hope in the ruling Patriotic Front hence his decision to join the opposition UPND who he claims will win any next elections to form government.

He has charged that the ruling party has failed to empower its own people in the province and members are living like they are in the opposition.

“Look all of us at the end of the day have these personal decisions we take and it is a democratic right, no one took me to PF and no one has a right to question me when I decide to join another political party, it’s a democratic right obviously I see hope in the opposition UPND,” he said.

But Patriotic Front North Western Province Information and Publicity Secretary Tom Mushinge has alleged that the defection of Kalundu to the UPND is not genuine because he was running away from disciplinary charges due to his involvement in clandestine and criminal activities of stealing and ferrying Mukula logs illegally.

Mushinge said Kalundu took a decision after learning of his impending expulsion from the party as a result of his alleged criminal conduct.

He has accused Kalundu of having a questionable character and that he has no integrity owing to his involvement in illegal activities.

“We were in the process of expelling him in the party because we have had enough of him being a liability. The action is in line with the Provincial Chairman’s (Jackson Kungo) disciplinarian approach in his leadership and vision for the party in the province,” Mushinge stated.