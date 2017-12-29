Councillors Are Abusing Grants – CSO

The K 10,000 monthly allocation under the Ward Fund has continued to be abused by councillors countrywide due to poor monitoring systems in most council, a Non Governmental Organisation Beautiful Gates has charged.

Executive Director Bill Kaping’a has called for strengthen of monitoring systems to allow for proper monitoring, accountability and transparency in the utilisation of the funds.

He says the system through which the funds are given out to the councillors leave much room for abuse as most of the civic leaders have no running programs in their respective Wards.

“At times it leaves me wondering whether we are serious about issues of accountability, transparency and monitoring, because when you see how these councillors are given the same money you will discover that it is even given as cash,” he questioned.

Kaping’a has however called on the Ministry of Local government to revise the current guidelines so as to ensure prudent utilisation of the funds.

“Well it could be that there are no strict guidelines to help close all the loopholes that may force civic leaders to avoid the temptation of abusing the funds. We have only the head of Councillors talking about unblocking drainages, slashing some areas and garbage collection which also raises a lot of questions, how are the people engaged to do the activities and how much are they paid?” he added.

Councillors across the country are entitled to K 10,000 monthly allocation under the Ward Development Funds.