Kitwe Man Jailed For Possession Of Ivory

The Kitwe Magistrate Court has sentenced a 42 Year old man to five years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of prescribed trophy contrary to section 130 (2)(a) and (b) of the Wildlife Act Number 4 of the laws of Zambia.

Appearing before Magistrate William Lubanga in the Kitwe Chambers for Judgement, Newton Mwamba 42, of Kitwe Chamboli Township was found guilty of being in possession of an elephant Ivory.

Facts before court are that on the 27th December, 2017 National parks and wildlife officers received information to the effect that one person was dealing in Elephant ivory at Moba Hotel within Kitwe.

The suspect was arrested after being found in possession of ivory and appearing before court, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrate William Lubanga passed judgement in the Chambers without taking any time on the matter.