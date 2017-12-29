PF Cadre Raises Voice Over Illegal Mukula Trade

A Patriotic Front cadre on the Copperbelt has questioned the continued exportation of Mukula tree logs despite the ban on exporting logs is still effective.

In an audio posted on one of the Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups, the cadre says government had issued a statutory instrument to ban the exportation of Mukula tree.

He said government had put in place security measures by engaging the Zambia National Service and Zambia Army to ensure no individual is found exporting the Mukula logs.

“What is surprising is that every time Mukula tree logs are being exported it is escorted like it’s a presidential motorcade, now who is authorising the Mukula tree logs to be exported? Why is government exporting Mukula logs when there is a ban?” he wondered.

He added, “Jean Kapata is a very bad woman who is not helping the Party and we call on the President to take action against her because it is such people making the party unpopular. We can’t allow such to continue. Land they are stealing, tree logs they are stealing then how are we going to govern this country.”

The cadre has called on leaders to stop being selfish and attend to the many issues being brought out by Zambians rather than that which benefits them only.

“What type of leadership is this that they are stealing what belongs to them? Our leaders don’t care about what the future holds, as we go towards 2018 leaders please cleanse your conscious, Zambians cannot continue crying, they can’t continue complaining.

“People that voted for you are crying day in day out and you pay a blind eye to it? It’s very sad…we only have 2018 by 2019 everyone will be talking the convention and by 2020 we will not even manage to convince anyone to vote for us,” he added.

The an unidentified cadre said late President Michael Sata suffered for the Patriotic Front and it is sad that those in leadership are not doing enough to protect it against individuals who don’t mean well for Zambians.