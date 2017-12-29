PF Cadre Raises Voice Over Illegal Mukula Trade

A Patriotic Front cadre on the Copperbelt has questioned the continued exportation of Mukula tree logs despite the ban on exporting logs is still effective.
In an audio posted on one of the Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups, the cadre says government had issued a statutory instrument to ban the exportation of Mukula tree.
He said government had put in place security measures by engaging the Zambia National Service and Zambia Army to ensure no individual is found exporting the Mukula logs.
“What is surprising is that every time Mukula tree logs are being exported it is escorted like it’s a presidential motorcade, now who is authorising the Mukula tree logs to be exported? Why is government exporting Mukula logs when there is a ban?” he wondered.
He added, “Jean Kapata is a very bad woman who is not helping the Party and we call on the President to take action against her because it is such people making the party unpopular. We can’t allow such to continue. Land they are stealing, tree logs they are stealing then how are we going to govern this country.”
The cadre has called on leaders to stop being selfish and attend to the many issues being brought out by Zambians rather than that which benefits them only.
“What type of leadership is this that they are stealing what belongs to them? Our leaders don’t care about what the future holds, as we go towards 2018 leaders please cleanse your conscious, Zambians cannot continue crying, they can’t continue complaining.
“People that voted for you are crying day in day out and you pay a blind eye to it? It’s very sad…we only have 2018 by 2019 everyone will be talking the convention and by 2020 we will not even manage to convince anyone to vote for us,” he added.
The an unidentified cadre said late President Michael Sata suffered for the Patriotic Front and it is sad that those in leadership are not doing enough to protect it against individuals who don’t mean well for Zambians.
16 Comments
Ba joe
That cadre is actually Ephraim Shakafuswa.
He is posting the same lines on his own wall.
He just wants Kennedy kambas job.
Kedric siame
That’s gud pf govmt
lunshyanda Godfrey
I personally do not hate the part called pf but some people who contributing rapidly to its down fall.The confusion started jst after my president died ba sata.come 2021 ifintu nimbwili the only sata’s succesor
mengmoreler
Mwachiwona lelo,tiyeni nayo tufwile eko tuleya.
c-bob
have you seen now what is happening we ll never stop complaining about this antill 2021
Chagwa the worst president
Thanks that the cadres who has vision can advise their fellow failures tho they will be attacked.thanks for realizing.
Derby
Those are repacations of involving Chinese nationals in Zambian secury business u c now..don’t demonstrate just stop it because borders are manned by Zambians. But why that…
FGM
Its indeed very disheartening to note that some statutory instruments are being put in place to simply protect the interests of the few privileged individuals. Am sure even the illiterate villagers are seeing the levels of selfishness in our independent modern Zambia. Shame indeed.
Chagwa the worst president
If all pf members where like him this time around we would have been HH a president with vision in Zambia.
mubila joadh
Ndelolesya fye
fvk
Aleisa aleisa
Forward
Come to mporokoso…. Here tracks of mukula are being kept at the police station not impounded but awaiting transit…. I personally think some of the govt officials are in the mukula business illegally.
Kkjkkkk
Tapali please people cry for ur selfish that u have ..due to not given up a job that u have
Sydney simulilo
Hoping her if she may pass the gates of 2021. Their will find us on a log. Warning them too simple come back to us before its too late ooohho this part belongs to our votes.. Other waise some one will suffer and cry well no values.
CQ
Big up muntu wesu,those are the issues we should be discussing to forge aheard,as you put it our leaders don’t listen cos they are corrupt now that we have cpmplained and failed we had no choice but to join kambwili who has nothing to hide where corruption is concerned…
2021 all corrupt selfish individuals you will be caged,period
CK&NDC#2021yeswecan
Yeswewill,hebold
unknown james
it is good that the pf cadre is the one saying this.