Over 1,000 Kalulushi Marketeers To Receive Presidential Fund

About 1,000 Marketeers in Kalulushi and Chambishi are set to benefit from the Presidential Initiative Empowerment Fund (PIEF), National Coordinator Clement Tembo has disclosed.
Tembo who was on the Copperbelt to lunch the PIEF in Kalulushi District said the funds are meant to boost business activities to many vulnerable marketeers.
He said K 400,000 has been set aside for the marketeers in Kalulushi and Chambishi to help reduce the burden most marketeers were going through in growing their business activities.
“We have recognised Marketeers as an important player in the country’s economic growth and it is the reason we have come here so that we empower them so that they contribute more to the economy, for today as demonstration we have given out funds to over 50 marketeers and we will be giving more every Monday so that everyone is catered for” Tembo said.
He added that a system has been put in place to ensure that marketeers don’t default and pay back the funds.
“we have created a system that will help them pay back on time, every Friday will be asking them to pay something, for example if a marketeer gets K 500 we will be expecting them to pay atleast K 20 every Friday but the payment period is within five months” He stated.
Tembo has further disclosed that the rate of paying back has improved adding that the defaulting rate has gone to about 10% which he said would be addressed very soon.
10 Comments
Wise Me
This good but disturbing to those owed retirement benefits and are deprived of development resources.
Paul M
Yu Shud Also Increase Salaries For Civil Servants Not 7 Percent.
dowell
Why kululushi explain in detail
unknown james
ama loan multi maketier
George Mainza
This Plan is very good,and i wish the Government to take that development to all marketeers who are suffering with their poor business activities across the country ,but remember to give the DUNDUMWEZI & MONZE marketeers also ,may you please keep it up bane.
Sunday K
wats special in kalulushi?then take dis mane to divlopmt projts so that each one benefits.
mxcm
This is pure politicking because even Zuma here in South Africa has introduced free education or rather slashed fees at university level. I’m pretty much certain Edgar is doing the same by giving black mountain to thugs and giving marketers money whilst pensioners haven’t collected their monies.In short this is picture the p.f government is showing by promoting cholera and vending. We don’t want ifiko.
mengmoreler
Useless! U’r there deceiving marketeers looking 4 ka support jst bcoz u want 2 fall while farm imputs’r untill now’r nt yet yimwe ba idiot. Any way i only my unwise vote.
mengmoreler
Useless! U’r there deceiving marketeers looking 4 ka support jst bcoz u want 2 fall while farm imputs’r untill now’r nt yet yimwe ba idiot. Any way i only blame my unwise vote.
Jays
One sided always