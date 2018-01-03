CBU Lecturers Threaten Class Boycott

The Copperbelt University Academics Union has threatened not to resume work when schools open on January 8 citing delayed salaries by management at the Copperbelt University.

CBUAU General Secretary Willy Ngosa has demanded that management at the Copperbelt University be changed due to their alleged failure to address the welfare of lectures.

Ngosa has disclosed that the unionised lecturers are yet to receive their December salaries adding that no communication has been made to them as to what has led to the delay.

“As Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) we would like to express our displeasure over the non-payment of December 2017 salaries for Copperbelt University workers. We are extremely disappointed that members of staff could be taken for granted by those in CBU Management and those in Government by ignoring the plight of CBU staff. For the past four (4) years, CBU employees have been turned into cry babies because of bad managers who are running the affairs of CBU,” Ngosa said

He has expressed disappointment that government has allowed the current management to be in offices when they have failed to address the plight of workers.

“We are calling upon the current CBU management to resign on moral grounds because they have failed to run the affairs of CBU for the past four (4) years. We further demand that our December 2017 salaries be paid with immediate effect. If salaries are not paid by Friday 5th January 2018, Copperbelt University will not re-open on Monday 8th January 2018,” he added.

Ngosa has called on government to fund Higher Education institutions because they have no excuse of not doing so.

“Public resources which could have been going to critical sectors in the economy are being stolen day and night. The Auditor General’s report is testimony to that. And we, as members of staff are now paying the price of the theft of public resources by a few selfish individuals. Government has allowed CBU to be run by bad managers who have no idea what to do to address the financial challenges that the Institution is facing. This is why, 2015, we protested and demanded that this current management which has failed be replaced by prudent managers” He said