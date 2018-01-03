Citizen’s View: PF Leaders To Blame For ‘Dirty’ Lusaka

THE FIRST MISTAKE WAS TO VOTE IN SATA…..

In 2011, when SATA became President and declared Street vending legal and free for all, most of us complained that he was destroying the city by declaring free vending in the absence of Solid Waste management Policies. Today, we are sitting on unprecedented Cholera outbreak. In 2015 and 2016, some Zambians voted for someone who declared himself visionless… today, we and soldiers are frustrated.

Once as a Child and Teenager, i loved camouflage attire, i was a darling of watching regiment move action. The Meaning of Being a Soldier was one i thought would be important to me.

Army values are so unique, mental toughness is a whole lot of things which is rather difficult to explain. Its qualities are sacrifice and self-denial. It is combined with a perfectly disciplined mental fortitude and toughness that refuses to give in. It is the state of mind – one could call, a character in action.

TURNING DUTIES OF SOLDIERS INTO “CHIKOLOPYO” BY VISIONLESS POLITICIANS IS UNACCEPTABLE.. when council staffs are there and sleeping on chairs. The frustration of these soldiers who have been ordered to collecting garbage on the street is visible, nowander they force anyone passing near them to join. On Sunday afternoon, a wedding convoy was stop, Bride, Groom, Matron, best man was told to sweep before they can proceed. Same happened to a funeral convoy. It is happening to many…. don’t pass walking where soldiers are kolopaling or else they make join.. Yes, they are disciplining everyone….

WE ENCOURAGE THESE MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM TO FURTHER UP SUCH DISCIPLINE TO ALPHA AND OMEGA OF PF.. The one eating mangoes minus washing them first,, teaching our children unhygienic way of handling food….

MM