Kambwili Celebrates Kalaba Resignation

Defacto National Democratic Focus (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has gone to town celebrating the resignation of Harry Kalaba as Foreign Affairs minister.

Kambwili took to social media saying that Kalaba’s resignation was the beginning of more resignations of top government officials in the ruling Patriotic Front.

Kalaba’s resignation comes on the back of the dismissal of another cool head in the PF government in Lucky Mulusa who served in the portfolio on National Planning.

Below is Kambwili’s posting:

You kept you word my brother. It’s better to leave the den of thieves and fight for your country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba resigns from the kangaroo government with immediate effect. Citing the rampant corruption that is robbing the ordinary Zambian citizen of their wealth.

This is the beginning of something huge as some more big names will be following suit because a revolution is coming.