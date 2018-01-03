  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Kambwili Celebrates Kalaba Resignation
Headlines

Kambwili Celebrates Kalaba Resignation

|

Defacto National Democratic Focus (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has gone to town celebrating the resignation of Harry Kalaba as Foreign Affairs minister.

Kambwili took to social media saying that Kalaba’s resignation was the beginning of more resignations of top government officials in the ruling Patriotic Front.

Kalaba’s resignation comes on the back of the dismissal of another cool head in the PF government in Lucky Mulusa who served in the portfolio on National Planning.

Below is Kambwili’s posting:

You kept you word my brother. It’s better to leave the den of thieves and fight for your country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba resigns from the kangaroo government with immediate effect. Citing the rampant corruption that is robbing the ordinary Zambian citizen of their wealth.

This is the beginning of something huge as some more big names will be following suit because a revolution is coming.

49 Comments

  1. Eng: Kunda Kabati

    My comment is the truth, corruption is just too much, just to get a job pay something, getting the licence’s pay something, more and more…. If Pf was a part for poor’s has they say? Why don’t they pay ama toll fees? Any GRZ never pay the toll fee. Does it mean we can only enjoy life of free things when we all are in or join… What a shame…

    Reply

  2. Chengo

    What a wise decision Mr Kalaba👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊…you have even taken longer than we expected.This someone needs to start seeing how deep is his pit of downfall. Akose cause more is still to come.👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

    Reply

  3. Umuntu mutwe

    U have done a very great job.we ar expecting more people ..!

    Reply

  4. Lc

    Well done honourable kalaba nd we welcome u to our NDC

    Reply

  5. Faith

    Genuine leaders are loyal to the game, pf is bigger than hk or ck

    Reply

  6. cmmp

    that is music to my ears

    Reply

  7. cmmp

    its good that even top pf members are beginning to realize the reality on the ground, lets just hope they are not running away from the inevitable prosecution which will follow the pf when they are kicked out of power bcoz everyone who is involved in this endemic corruption will be prosecuted whether they resign or not, either way, thats a good move mr kalaba save the little dignity and respect which u have left

    Reply

  8. mk

    Let us wait and see God will review something big soon to country men and women

    Reply

  9. Maybin

    Wonderful…. To much corruption in zambia (Employing the chines to be police officers in ZAMBIA?… It’s Now too much). Keep on fighting against corruption….

    Reply

  10. dowell

    Congratulations Mr kalaba may God bless you for the truth you have made. You are the one who is supposed to be the president of this nation

    Reply

  11. Aurent

    Comment: Kudos to Mr. Kalaba for his wise and timely decision you have made the people of Luapula proud. And you ECL wake up from your deep slumber before you drown.

    Reply

  12. Paul M

    Pf Is Outdated.

    Reply

  13. dowell

    Congratulation Mr kalaba for your effort may God bless you. You are our future President

    Reply

  14. King cool

    Where are we going with this resignation type of the people of the government officials

    Reply

  15. Akaliba kabakoswe

    Banya ba PF twalelanda ati time will come just like MMD’s time came. look at what they did to CK,Mulusa now Kalaba has shown maturity by taking a board decision to move away from the sinking boat NDC go we are here for you……………!!!!

    Reply

  16. kambwili

    Good news though a little too late. Lungu and Kalaba must explain the unnecessary journeys that Lungu makes.

    Reply

  17. T jay messiah

    Good things are on the way, harry kalaba is always write in some ways, what a shame to pf? Kkkkkkk you the remaining u are going to step down from the top of mountain for as long as zambian God is not a dead God, Amen.

    Reply

  18. mulase

    Alos paracratos hon.kalaba.U have indeed made a reason for my cerebration in this new year.The decision u have made though not an easy one will soon make u a great man.My advise to u will be to go and meet the Major one in South Africa to first apologize to him on behalf of the Zambian govt for wat it did to our own Eubert Engel at the airport and secondly seek for divine cleansing from the mud u got whilst saving in this dirty govt of ECL.Wen u come back hon come and join NDC so that we mobilise the Party together.I also hope that u can travel with Dr Chishimba kambwili to meet our Major Prophet. I have nothing much to say now until u come back.The Provincial IPS /Eastern

    Reply

  19. Bunda

    You have done well my future president

    Reply

  20. Andrew

    U are talking as if you enjoy seeing people suffering….

    Reply

  21. HH THE GREAT MAM

    Well done honourable kalaba real men do what is right, while demons continue with their evil dids.letthem go ahead with their leader.

    Reply

  22. D.L

    Congratulations Hon. Kalaba. Big brains think big. You are such a good leader the P. F. government had for their 6 year rule.
    Very soon, the P. F vuvuzelas will be saying that Kalaba is NOT a factor. I don’t understand what they refer to as NOT a factor.

    Reply

  23. M k

    Ecl shud now open his eye’s to see his down fall. Great move HK.

    Reply

  24. unknown James

    let wait and see, these people will not get away with their evil deed,they will surely pay.

    Reply

  25. Love your neighbor

    He has just resigned from the ministerial position, but still pf mp for bahati constituency, lets not mislead one another here. Those welcoming him in any party have not understood his resignation.

    Reply

  26. Cl

    Wise decision Mr Harry kalaba, the current GOVERNMENT HAS SO MANY issues to do with corruption

    Reply

  27. mulase

    The resignation of hon Harry kalaba from the PF led govt is a big blow for ECL Infact calling this a resignation is a misplacement but let’s call it escaping from the jaws of a crocodile. This is the time those who wea cheating ECL that the Party is intact will eat their own puke.For some of us who wea in PF know very well that this Party will go into oblivion soon.Can those PF fools who wea calling us a bunch of frustrated pipo now tell us whether this resignation is any where close to frustration. Is resigning from a party perceived to be corrupt a sign of frustration? We know so well that these evil criticisms only believe that the best way to holding on to power is to criticise,subjugate, crush,malign and destroy anyone with divergent views to theirs.What a gravy paucity of vision and obsession being exhibited by these amorphous group of examples of human beings.Come 2019 iam seeing an exodus of defections from PF to NDC and at that tym no one will remain in PF to lie to Zambians and build Edgar’s dented image since all factors and economic dynamics ar working against him..To hon HK welcome to NDC and am looking forward to seeing u visit the Major one and apologise for deporting our Spiritual father eubert Engel from a poor country to a rich and developed country. Kkkk wat a contrast of embarrassment! The NDC IPS eastern.

    Reply

  28. Mr khc

    Thumbs up Mr kalaba

    Reply

  29. funsani

    So u mean without so called kalaba pf is dead shame on u ba munthu

    Reply

  30. Pamusebo

    Congratulations Hon kalaba. Late president mwanawasa resigned as vice president because of corruption. Pf and it’s head are a bunch of thieves.

    Reply

  31. Peter

    There is the time for every things , please citizens don’t compere today’s weather, to previous one , just except today’s weather .
    Let’s say emen EMEN .

    Reply

  32. Christopher mwelwa

    Hooo!!! What a big blow.

    Reply

  33. unknown james

    where did these evil men came from?

    Reply

  34. Raphael

    Well done hk.

    Reply

  35. Ginger

    Please any one to send me number for NDC secretary or for Mr CK.I start the ball rolling here in L/stone

    Reply

  36. junta

    Running away from z battle field you live 2 fight z next

    Reply

  37. junta

    Running away from z battle field you live 2 fight z next day

    Reply

  38. Sunday K

    Hk Wel Done I Ws Telin Hm(ecl) Ine Teine

    Reply

  39. moses kamanga

    yeee pf yasilaa

    Reply

  40. Maurice

    Well done kalaba encourage the other do the Same in peaceful way

    Reply

  41. mkango

    Comment CK comeup look the boat is sinking in deep water it will not comeout

    Reply

  42. Miles

    This has shown were we are heading with a blind leadership of PF, not even half of the term one from a bigger position resigns NDC show us your flavour come 2021 we behind you people.

    Reply

  43. David

    Bravo hon kalaba indeed u are a politician who knows what is best for people u are the second cabinet minister in the of to resign on good merits shame on of what a home work u have now soon will be inonge wina letter will be Davies mwila wait and see genuine members founders of pf can not tolerate the nosense at all leaving it for mmd kkkkkkk of yapwa nomba mwanya mwetundila kkkkk

    Reply

  44. Hotness

    That is a prudent decision you have made honourable. Pf is gone.

    Reply

  45. wapya

    he should tell us the truth why he has resigned maybe banagwilapo

    Reply

  46. terrence chinyama

    kikikikikiki!! who is next now???? tefintu ba pf,….

    Reply

  47. Elder mubiana

    Zambian this is time to pray,Zambia is our nation ,let us not celebrate,but cry for our nation

    Reply

  48. Harold Hamajele

    Good idea Harry Kalaba

    Reply

Leave a Reply