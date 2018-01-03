Kambwili Celebrates Kalaba Resignation

Defacto National Democratic Focus (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has gone to town celebrating the resignation of Harry Kalaba as Foreign Affairs minister.
Kambwili took to social media saying that Kalaba’s resignation was the beginning of more resignations of top government officials in the ruling Patriotic Front.
Kalaba’s resignation comes on the back of the dismissal of another cool head in the PF government in Lucky Mulusa who served in the portfolio on National Planning.
Below is Kambwili’s posting:
You kept you word my brother. It’s better to leave the den of thieves and fight for your country.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba resigns from the kangaroo government with immediate effect. Citing the rampant corruption that is robbing the ordinary Zambian citizen of their wealth.
This is the beginning of something huge as some more big names will be following suit because a revolution is coming.
49 Comments
Eng: Kunda Kabati
My comment is the truth, corruption is just too much, just to get a job pay something, getting the licence’s pay something, more and more…. If Pf was a part for poor’s has they say? Why don’t they pay ama toll fees? Any GRZ never pay the toll fee. Does it mean we can only enjoy life of free things when we all are in or join… What a shame…
Chengo
What a wise decision Mr Kalaba👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊…you have even taken longer than we expected.This someone needs to start seeing how deep is his pit of downfall. Akose cause more is still to come.👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Umuntu mutwe
U have done a very great job.we ar expecting more people ..!
Lc
Well done honourable kalaba nd we welcome u to our NDC
Faith
Genuine leaders are loyal to the game, pf is bigger than hk or ck
cmmp
that is music to my ears
cmmp
its good that even top pf members are beginning to realize the reality on the ground, lets just hope they are not running away from the inevitable prosecution which will follow the pf when they are kicked out of power bcoz everyone who is involved in this endemic corruption will be prosecuted whether they resign or not, either way, thats a good move mr kalaba save the little dignity and respect which u have left
mk
Let us wait and see God will review something big soon to country men and women
Maybin
Wonderful…. To much corruption in zambia (Employing the chines to be police officers in ZAMBIA?… It’s Now too much). Keep on fighting against corruption….
dowell
Congratulations Mr kalaba may God bless you for the truth you have made. You are the one who is supposed to be the president of this nation
Aurent
Comment: Kudos to Mr. Kalaba for his wise and timely decision you have made the people of Luapula proud. And you ECL wake up from your deep slumber before you drown.
Paul M
Pf Is Outdated.
dowell
Congratulation Mr kalaba for your effort may God bless you. You are our future President
Sontwa mbeba
Pf nikusila lomba uku
King cool
Where are we going with this resignation type of the people of the government officials
Akaliba kabakoswe
Banya ba PF twalelanda ati time will come just like MMD’s time came. look at what they did to CK,Mulusa now Kalaba has shown maturity by taking a board decision to move away from the sinking boat NDC go we are here for you……………!!!!
kambwili
Good news though a little too late. Lungu and Kalaba must explain the unnecessary journeys that Lungu makes.
T jay messiah
Good things are on the way, harry kalaba is always write in some ways, what a shame to pf? Kkkkkkk you the remaining u are going to step down from the top of mountain for as long as zambian God is not a dead God, Amen.
mulase
Alos paracratos hon.kalaba.U have indeed made a reason for my cerebration in this new year.The decision u have made though not an easy one will soon make u a great man.My advise to u will be to go and meet the Major one in South Africa to first apologize to him on behalf of the Zambian govt for wat it did to our own Eubert Engel at the airport and secondly seek for divine cleansing from the mud u got whilst saving in this dirty govt of ECL.Wen u come back hon come and join NDC so that we mobilise the Party together.I also hope that u can travel with Dr Chishimba kambwili to meet our Major Prophet. I have nothing much to say now until u come back.The Provincial IPS /Eastern
Bunda
You have done well my future president
Andrew
U are talking as if you enjoy seeing people suffering….
HH THE GREAT MAM
Well done honourable kalaba real men do what is right, while demons continue with their evil dids.letthem go ahead with their leader.
D.L
Congratulations Hon. Kalaba. Big brains think big. You are such a good leader the P. F. government had for their 6 year rule.
Very soon, the P. F vuvuzelas will be saying that Kalaba is NOT a factor. I don’t understand what they refer to as NOT a factor.
M k
Ecl shud now open his eye’s to see his down fall. Great move HK.
unknown James
let wait and see, these people will not get away with their evil deed,they will surely pay.
Love your neighbor
He has just resigned from the ministerial position, but still pf mp for bahati constituency, lets not mislead one another here. Those welcoming him in any party have not understood his resignation.
Cl
Wise decision Mr Harry kalaba, the current GOVERNMENT HAS SO MANY issues to do with corruption
mulase
The resignation of hon Harry kalaba from the PF led govt is a big blow for ECL Infact calling this a resignation is a misplacement but let’s call it escaping from the jaws of a crocodile. This is the time those who wea cheating ECL that the Party is intact will eat their own puke.For some of us who wea in PF know very well that this Party will go into oblivion soon.Can those PF fools who wea calling us a bunch of frustrated pipo now tell us whether this resignation is any where close to frustration. Is resigning from a party perceived to be corrupt a sign of frustration? We know so well that these evil criticisms only believe that the best way to holding on to power is to criticise,subjugate, crush,malign and destroy anyone with divergent views to theirs.What a gravy paucity of vision and obsession being exhibited by these amorphous group of examples of human beings.Come 2019 iam seeing an exodus of defections from PF to NDC and at that tym no one will remain in PF to lie to Zambians and build Edgar’s dented image since all factors and economic dynamics ar working against him..To hon HK welcome to NDC and am looking forward to seeing u visit the Major one and apologise for deporting our Spiritual father eubert Engel from a poor country to a rich and developed country. Kkkk wat a contrast of embarrassment! The NDC IPS eastern.
Mr khc
Thumbs up Mr kalaba
funsani
So u mean without so called kalaba pf is dead shame on u ba munthu
Pamusebo
Congratulations Hon kalaba. Late president mwanawasa resigned as vice president because of corruption. Pf and it’s head are a bunch of thieves.
Peter
There is the time for every things , please citizens don’t compere today’s weather, to previous one , just except today’s weather .
Let’s say emen EMEN .
Christopher mwelwa
Hooo!!! What a big blow.
unknown james
where did these evil men came from?
Raphael
Well done hk.
Ginger
Please any one to send me number for NDC secretary or for Mr CK.I start the ball rolling here in L/stone
junta
Running away from z battle field you live 2 fight z next
junta
Running away from z battle field you live 2 fight z next day
Sunday K
Hk Wel Done I Ws Telin Hm(ecl) Ine Teine
moses kamanga
yeee pf yasilaa
Maurice
Well done kalaba encourage the other do the Same in peaceful way
mkango
Comment CK comeup look the boat is sinking in deep water it will not comeout
Miles
This has shown were we are heading with a blind leadership of PF, not even half of the term one from a bigger position resigns NDC show us your flavour come 2021 we behind you people.
David
Bravo hon kalaba indeed u are a politician who knows what is best for people u are the second cabinet minister in the of to resign on good merits shame on of what a home work u have now soon will be inonge wina letter will be Davies mwila wait and see genuine members founders of pf can not tolerate the nosense at all leaving it for mmd kkkkkkk of yapwa nomba mwanya mwetundila kkkkk
Hotness
That is a prudent decision you have made honourable. Pf is gone.
wapya
he should tell us the truth why he has resigned maybe banagwilapo
terrence chinyama
kikikikikiki!! who is next now???? tefintu ba pf,….
Elder mubiana
Zambian this is time to pray,Zambia is our nation ,let us not celebrate,but cry for our nation
Harold Hamajele
Good idea Harry Kalaba