Kitwe Council Shuts 1, 000 Stores Over Levies

Over 1000 shops in Kitwe have been shut down due to non payment of trading levies by the Kitwe City Council.

A team led by Kitwe Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga Wednesday morning swung into action closing down all premises that had not paid for their trading levies.

Luanga said the council will not spare any shops whose trading licenses are in arrears to continue trading.

He said the Kitwe City Council had given notices last year to individuals to pay their business levies but most of them have not done so taking advantage of the situation.

“The licensing period starts from 1st July to October, we actually gave a grace period up to 30 November but most of them were not complying, and as a council we a duty to collect revenue to finance deferent projects” He said.

Luanga said the Council will put its foot down and ensure that those not complying are shut until they comply with the expected requirements.

Meanwhile, some business owners whose shops have been closed complained of not being notified by the local authority.

They said the local authority should have sent in notices in advance to allow them prepare as opposed to just closing down their business premises.

“This is inconveniencing. Most of us have been in business for so many years and we have never failed to pay, so what is this behaviour of just coming to close our premises, I think it is unfair. The council should have informed us even a week earlier so that we prepare than them just coming like this,” a local trade said.