Letter: Chinsali-Nakonde Great North Road, A Death Trap

OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT

by my self; Memory Chika Phiri.

Dear Mr. President,

RE: CHINSALI-NAKONDE GREAT NORTH ROAD, A DEATH TRAP

I hope this letter finds you in good health. Happy new year to you and your family. Mr. President, I want to draw your attention to the north, talking about the Great North Road, specifically the Chinsali-Nakonde portion.

This road is a big hazard, I travel on a monthly basis on this road for last 10 years now, but since I came to know this part of Zambia this road has always been in a very bad state. I assume that area MPs are not doing anything about it, it’s a pity that most MPs we have are reactive instead of being proactive, they wait for disaster before taking action, but then how many people would have been lost?

Most accidents that occur here are as a result of the bad road, even though our police and RTSA are quick to point at speed or driver error. There are portions along this road where it’s too narrow for a dual passage, in some parts you have to leave the road and opt to pass in the bush just to keep going because it’s much better that way.

Mr. President, this road kills people but no one seems concerned, this is a road that contributes greatly to the GDP as more of Zambia’s imports and exports are by this road. Less significant roads in Lusaka have been Tarred yet this very important road has been ignored far too long.

Nakonde town itself makes a lot of money for this country but there’s nothing to point at other than the tinny Barclay’s bank, ZANACO, the border post and now zam-beef. More can be done. If you are to go to Nakonde and witness the queues in Zam-Beef then you ‘ll realise how much people want to be part of the civilization of Lusaka.

There’s a shopping mall at almost every corner in Lusaka yet here people with little shops exploit locals with exorbitant prices, please, let every part of the country be a priority, especially those that contribute greatly to the GDP. Mr. President, you can take a drive on this road I have mentioned and prove for your self what an talking about.

I say you and not the MPs because I assume that they know but are ignoramus. May this road please be worked on quickly before many more lives are lost. Thank you.

Memory Chika Phiri.