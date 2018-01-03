Opinion: City Clean Up, What Happens When the Soldiers Return to the Barracks?

The defence forces driven clean-up exercise of Lusaka city has opened newer possibilities for the citizens of the country’s garbage ridden city.
Before this exercise citizens have lived with the illusion that nothing can be done to clean up the city and given it the garden city touch. It had become customary for citizens to throw litter about, with cholera almost becoming an annually acceptable occurrence.
Just 48 hours of the defence forces taking over the streets, Lusaka has apart from the poor drainage system, looked almost as clean a city as any well-meaning citizen would love to see. The streets have been ridded of the irksome presence of vendors that have previously resisted being confined to the markets. The little effort by the council to sweep the streets has shown bits of its beauty with a wash of fresh air.
Government has shown its seriousness by sending cabinet ministers on the streets to re-enforce its message and intentions to the public directly. Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda and ministers Vincent Mwale and Dr Chitalu Chilufya went about the garbage infested areas to explain the market shutdown to the public.
While it is everyone’s hope that the clean remains as it is, there are some niggling areas that may require attention before the honeymoon graduates to a state of permanency.
What happens to the hundreds of displaced vendors from the streets? What about penalties for a public so easily given throwing litter anyhow? Once the military personnel returns to the barracks who is going to forcefully enforce the measures put up by the soldiers? Maybe the citizenry should just enjoy the spectacle while it lasts.
Amos
dowell
Concerned Citizen
How do you remove vendors from their trading places without providing an alternative source of living? am not getting it… What will happen to their families? How will they survive now that what they entirely depended upon is no more? Please people provide an alternative before you bring chaos. People may resort to thieving and prostitution as a desperate measure.
Powder Chinena
Crime doesn’t pay. It is stupid to argue that the only way to provide for your family is by putting other people’s lives at risk by promoting disease. Two wrongs cannot make a right! You cannot say you will engage in prostitution just because the rest of us need to be saved from your disease promoting activities! There are lots of empty spaces in costly markets which should be occupied by the same street vendors! Let them get back to the markets in the compounds, and the other designated places. That way, they can begin contributing to the treasury through payment of taxes, and perhaps this can help alleviate the shortage of medicine and other facilities in the hospitals!
D.L
Citizens: What is the role of the Mayor of the City of Lusaka?
President: Sleeping and dream big for the city after death.
Citizens: Will the Mayor get his salary this month for doing nothing?
President: Why depriving him of his hard to earn salary? He is entitled to his monthly salary as stipulated in the Local Government law. He will also get his allowances for being reluctant for cholera to take charge and bring about the soldiers to work instead of seeing them fatten up and becoming lazy in the Barracks.
Citizens: Why bringing soldiers to conduct this clean instead of using council workers?
President: Who brought down the Powerful Comrade Robert Mugabe? My plan is to eliminate all the soldiers through cholera so that no one can realise of thinking of taking over power as they did to my elder brother next door.
Citizens: This decision is not good sir. What else are you planning to apart from eliminating the soldiers?
President: All those who are NOT supporting me will be resigning one by one. I will be replacing them with those who are on my heart, even foreigners will be appointed into government. A good example was the recruitment of Chinese nationals in the police service.
Citizens: Mmmmmmm! No more words Mr president.
D.L
Where is Faza Frank Bwalya to take up Kalaba’s position as Foreign Affairs Minister?
Mathews c zyambo
venancio
Derby
Graham Nyongi
jr vm
venancio
moses kamanga
Sata
Mukuka
Thanks for the clean up . we Zambians are dirty so don’t blem any one not even the government if we were clean knowing that that’s where we find our living all this wouldn’t have been there. Job well done
Kopala
When a leader is deciding for the masses, he has to look at some many aspects. We should ve found alternative places where Street vending can take place while the rest is being cleaned up. Otherwise you should say there will never ever be Street vending which makes sense. I should guess that’s the reason armed soldiers, I mean soldiers on the street dealing with street kids????? Oh my God! I leave it there.
sunday k
