PF Has Collapsed – Cadre

Some Patriotic Front Officials on the Copperbelt are incensed with the turn of events which has split the ruling party.

Some members are backing calls by Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) that the party goes for an indaba for introspection to save it from further collapse.

They have expressed worry that the Party secretariat and those in senior positions have forgotten those that elected them in office and have focused on enriching themselves at the expense of majority voters.

“I think in politics we have to listen to our voters because they put us in these offices and the more we ignore their concerns the higher the risk of us being voted out of power. This is exactly what happened to the MMD. They stopped listening to the people that voted and all of us saw the result. I think it’s time we paid attention to the people’s concerns,” an official said.

He said it was time for President Edgar Lungu to make decisions that will inspire confidence in the ruling party adding that the language on the street was slowly changing and PF is becoming unpopular.

“When you go on the streets you will discover that there is nothing good people are talking about our party (PF) so for me this is an opportunity for the president to make a call and put things in order otherwise we will destroy this party by claiming all is well,” the source stated.

He added that “for a few weeks there have been talks about corruption and nothing is being done to address the problem. We just saw the President dismissing Lucky Mulusa I think that is not a solution, since Kambwili left look at how much he has exposed and surely someone needs to act”