PF Has Collapsed – Cadre

Some Patriotic Front Officials on the Copperbelt are incensed with the turn of events which has split the ruling party.
Some members are backing calls by Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) that the party goes for an indaba for introspection to save it from further collapse.
They have expressed worry that the Party secretariat and those in senior positions have forgotten those that elected them in office and have focused on enriching themselves at the expense of majority voters.
“I think in politics we have to listen to our voters because they put us in these offices and the more we ignore their concerns the higher the risk of us being voted out of power. This is exactly what happened to the MMD. They stopped listening to the people that voted and all of us saw the result. I think it’s time we paid attention to the people’s concerns,” an official said.
He said it was time for President Edgar Lungu to make decisions that will inspire confidence in the ruling party adding that the language on the street was slowly changing and PF is becoming unpopular.
“When you go on the streets you will discover that there is nothing good people are talking about our party (PF) so for me this is an opportunity for the president to make a call and put things in order otherwise we will destroy this party by claiming all is well,” the source stated.
He added that “for a few weeks there have been talks about corruption and nothing is being done to address the problem. We just saw the President dismissing Lucky Mulusa I think that is not a solution, since Kambwili left look at how much he has exposed and surely someone needs to act”
Jackson manda
Pf is destroying our country and is no longer pf
Mother Father
Unpatriotic Front, we would have gotten independence in 3021. If at all rigging could have been possible.
Paul M
Yu Will Regret.
RICHARD
only thieves & corrupt pipo, will remain in pf, so that they will loot every single of coin until 2021.
Matius
Let Them Destroy Themselves
mkango
Comment ichi chipani pf chalephela let us goto other partes pf hasfaild
cmmp
the inevitable is unfolding, that man the pf chose to lead them had no vision what so ever, the top pf officials chose him so that they could carry out their corrupt activies bcoz they knew that he couldnt control them
cmmp
when the pf came to power in 2011 they had the potential to develop this country, its a shame to see how the party is deteriorating bcoz of some selfish individuals, anyways dot cry foul u brought this upon yourselves, u wanted to stay in power at whatever cost even if it meant collaborating with the mmd, the party that was heavily critised and prosecuted for corruption by the true pf founders who have now been replaced by mmd, so technicallymmd is manifesting its corruption again
NAZO KANI
Pf awe ths is 2much mwandi change your plainz look how lusaka street vedourz are runing dayz without food kaili mukudya masuku pa mutu.
dowell
PF am worried about things which is happening am not sure that next election we a not going to be in the office if this issue a not discussed proper. Leaders check yourself please am not happy if the way things are happening
dowell
PF am worried about things which is happening am not sure that next election we a not going to be in the office if this issue a not discussed proper. Leaders check yourself please am not happy if the way things are happening 2021is coming 2years remain
Chrissy-Lee;
Pilato is vindicated.
Kedric siame
This is donula reverse boss u are the one who was on front keep quiet, farmers are crying.
Chrissy-Lee
Pilato iS vindicated
Chagwa the worst president
Look at those cadres, are they really people who can bring peace in the society? Them they think it’s fine with their leader, but for the real Zambians like kambwili and kalaba they can’t toralate no sense( 2021 please come soon er want to chace out the devil who from the state House).
BaKontwe
They are mechanically looking for data, the game is just too complex for them.
Wise Me
If there had been low level attention to genuine concerns such as universities’ students, farmers and retirees but rush to giving alms with the view to gain a popular vote by the PF Government, it shows how people are corrupt. Truthfully, this government is dividing the people. Do they think it is better to empoverish retirees, farmers and university students and just go for marketeers. Would these people like to pass through what we are going through when they retire? President Lungu has to be careful with his Minister of Finance. In 2017 the Minister and the V President made astatements at different times in Parliament that K2.5 million would be released to pay benefits to people who left employment. Please change of position should be communicated to the public. Corruption makes sharing of resources inequitable. It is no longer a secret if senior ministers like Harry Kalaba can resign sighting it as one of the reasons. I pit the president for the rebellion but he has been too slow in acting on some issues. Having said some of his ministers are corrupt there hasn’t been any followup action. The consequences of that are:
1. Some of his ministers are resigning
2. Traitors will team up and the nation might have another tribal grouping
3. The national stability will be under threat.
These are just some of the bad things.
mulase
It is too late to save PF from collapsing. The Party has put itself in Intensive Care Unit ICU if u like and all we ar waiting for as NDC is for the doctor to switch off the oxygen cylinders. I can’t wait to attend its funeral and pay my last respect. The only good news is that NO vacuum will be left after the PF funeral since NDC will be appointed as an administrator of its estates and all goods shall be shared as per current law except for the widow MMD who will NOT receive anything but go to chimbokaila to pay for abating crime with the late PF.IPS/eastern
Shebarne
We told you tamwalefwaya ukumfwa, You are now reaping what sow.
Lenje bull
A failed regime pf kwasila bayenda mulungu pakupanga ntawi analikuziba.
R Kay
Commen
Kalaba has done the right thing @ the right tym. PF r diggers of their own grave. We saw LPM do the same wen he was Veep 2 FTJ & bkoz he was not on the same page wth corrupt elements , he resigned 4rm 2nd highest job in the land. We can only wish Harry gud & all well meaning ministers shud emulate him .
Akapondo muncende !
Dennis Bwalya
How I wish the top officials in pf, can take there time to visit the people who voted for them just like they do in times of elections people are suffering 2021 if God gives me more years I won’t vote for PF they have failed us
Dennis Bwalya
PF as failed us
danto lisimbe nayowa
when pipo say the truth we font listen so let zambia go into ICU 4 not chosing a good leader.
kanamaso kakubeka
If some people think Hon Kalaba’s resignation marks the collapse of PF, then they don’t know our history. Powerful political heavy weights like Kapwepwe and Mundia once resigned from unip to form their own party but kk went on to rule for 27years! In1994 Mwanawasa resigned as vp alleging corruption in mmd but Chiluba went on to rule up to 2001! GBM also resigned but PF remained intact. His Dota was also to lose an election in his own village in 2016. So don’t be over excited. I don’t claim to be a prophet but I wouldn’t be surprised if Hon Kalaba becomes a has-been sooner rather than later.
Amos Chanda assistant
I think it’s true
Amos Chanda assistant
Hell has come
Joseph phiri
Chwichi nikakoswe
gucci goldinner
Pf part officials ninshi tabakwata uluse Look what they did to street vendors my question is are they going to pay the school fees and rent for street vendors children