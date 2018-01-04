Botswana Rejects Zambian For Stanbic CEO; Zambia Embraces Motswana At Stanbic

Sonny Zulu was appointed as new CEO for Stanbic Botswana and he was rejected, by the Botswana’s government based on his nationality! (Left) on the right Liena from Botswana was appointed CEO of Stanbic Zambia, and his work permit was granted at supersonic speed!

Why did Bank of Zambia accept the appointment of a Motshwana when their own was rejected & ejected from Botswana?! Where did we Zambians originate from ?why do we uphold foreigners so much in esteem that we are giving them everything we own?! We are just too weak as a people of this nation and that isn’t even being civilised or being good people! I think we are just Dumb, Dull & Cowards !! How come we don’t stand for each other aiini?!

And by the way, does that Chinese guy on camera supervising the loading of Mukula Tree work for ZAFFICO ? So why arrest your fellow Zambians when no press statement was issued addressing the Nation to clarify ZAFFICO’s immunity to trade in mukula illegally? Can we be serious as a nation for once!

Written by Lwando Lwando