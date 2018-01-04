Botswana Rejects Zambian For Stanbic CEO; Zambia Embraces Motswana At Stanbic

Sonny Zulu was appointed as new CEO for Stanbic Botswana and he was rejected, by the Botswana’s government based on his nationality! (Left) on the right Liena from Botswana was appointed CEO of Stanbic Zambia, and his work permit was granted at supersonic speed!
Why did Bank of Zambia accept the appointment of a Motshwana when their own was rejected & ejected from Botswana?! Where did we Zambians originate from ?why do we uphold foreigners so much in esteem that we are giving them everything we own?! We are just too weak as a people of this nation and that isn’t even being civilised or being good people! I think we are just Dumb, Dull & Cowards !! How come we don’t stand for each other aiini?!
And by the way, does that Chinese guy on camera supervising the loading of Mukula Tree work for ZAFFICO ? So why arrest your fellow Zambians when no press statement was issued addressing the Nation to clarify ZAFFICO’s immunity to trade in mukula illegally? Can we be serious as a nation for once!
Written by Lwando Lwando
Sunford munkombwe
We need practicable and physiological austerity policies not just to be formulated but rather be implemented
umuntu
This is retrogressive for AU and SADC integration intentions. This should be reported to Foreign Affairs and under diplomatic practice, Zambia has the right to retaliate!!!!
louise halw
This is dehydrating to say the least. How could this be happening and people complain yet those holding high positions go behind and enjoy kick backs. I cry for Mother Zambia. Where are we going?? U PF!! Have lost confidence in U
Mr. BJ
Wake up call for pipo in leadership in our country -Zambia. Such a young and energetic Sonny can be denied chance to be at the healm! If I were you, I would have asked their own to leave too! That is utter nonsense! The Bible at some point allows for that, may God forbid!
Rabson Kaluba
Thubs up to you BJ.
Analyser
Sony, please engage Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this. It affects us all. If you’re still in Botswana then go to Zambian Embassy
mmmmm?
Zambia Reports get your information correct…. Sonny is Stanchart and it was for Stanchart Botswana where they refused to let him take over as they wanted a Matswana.
lupsikazwe
Look here Zambians’ even land you give it away cheaply. Just in Botswana,no foreigners own land but on leases from indigenous Tswanas, alas here we seem to value anything foreign ours inferior ….let us learn please our children s children livelihood depend on how we map up the future now. I rest for a while 😊
shu shu shu
BOZ and immigration should quickly move in and eject this Tswana. Foolishness should have its limits.
Rabson Kaluba
The veterans
Mr lwando you’re 100% correct, there is something wrong with us Zambians .We don’t support one another but we give so much respect to foreigners. .Maybe it’s a curse, we all need deliverance.
David
We are indeed fools at some certain levels stupidity is what is making innocent people to suffer revoke his work permit capwa let our own Zulu come back and work here after all what is in Botswana bunch of primitive way of living and thinking