Chaila Doubtful For CHAN

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says his charges are almost at full capacity in terms of preparedness for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

And midfielder Mischeck Chaila is a doubt for the tournament after having sustained a knee injury during the Mongu outing.

Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com from the team training pitch at Nkoloma Stadium that his lads were aiming to lift the trophy in Morocco.

“We are almost there, in these few days we will be ready. I can say we are at 85 to 90% ready. We want to go there and win the cup that is what we want to do,” he said.

“Talking about targets is not important but what is important is to go there and aim to win the cup. That is what we are going there for, we are not going there to participate.”

Nyirenda said that medics will decide on the finality of Chaila’s injury that saw him sit out the training on Wednesday afternoon.

“Everyone is looking good except one injury with Mischeck Chaila who has not been training because of his right knee. I think he is out but the Doctors will make the final decision,” he said.

Nyirenda said the Mongu outing where the team tested its endurance levels was a worthwhile undertaking.

Meanwhile, the team got down to business on the final stretch of preparations for the tournament.

Zambia opens its Group B account on January 14 against Uganda with a tie against Ivory Coast coming four days later.

The Chipolopolo will conclude its group matches on January 22 against Namibia.

Zambia has been at the CHAN twice with a third place finish in 2009 while their last appearance in 2016 ended with a quarterfinal finish.

(Source: FAZ Media)