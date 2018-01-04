Letter: Cholera Can Be Controlled, Prevented

My opinion

First and foremost, the cholera situation in the the country , Lusaka in particular is a disaster.

In my view, this situation did not arise as result of fate or accident. It is because of the breakdown in the delivery of the health system in the country.

The laws of Zambia, particularly the public health act cap 295 and local government act cap 281 hadequate provisions for the prevention of communicable diseases in this country. Consequently this country has a well trained environmental and public health professionals to prevent the occurrence of any communicable disease that endangers the public health of the people.

The question is how have we found ourselves in this disaster? It is my considered view that public health safety has not received the adequate attention and support it deserves from the powers that be, why do I say so? 90% of businesses in the food industry operate under unsanitary conditions especially those in slams , we find bars, restaurants, bakeries, butcheries and tarvens operating without adequate clean running water and sanitary facilities. If they do exist they are in a bad state of repair.

The mushrooming of unplanned settlement is a time bomb we have been sitting on for a long time. It is common knowledge that these areas lack basic amenities such as safe drinking water and sanitary conveniences. In most of these areas the sources of water are poorly sited shallow wells , which are in close proximity with equally poorly erected pit latrines. This situation exposes the water sources in this case shallow wells prone to contamination.

The problem of water contamination is not only in these slams but in planned settlements as well, this is due to poor solid waste disposal . many residents have refuse pits and if they don’t they throw waste in open spaces and drainages. With the poor water reticulation infrastructure, ( punched water pipes)even treated water is prone to contamination as a result of poor solid waste management.

It’s my opinion and I am convinced that there is non adherence to the law that seeks to promote public health safety. Mostly professionals charged with such responsibilities are encapacitated due to the political framework coupled with financial challenges.

It is my considered view , that public health safety programs be given priority, with proper funding and create a conducive political environment for professionals to work freely without fear of been in conflict with the political system.

Cholera can be controlled, cholera can be prevented

Mulimbwe Butala

MBA

BA. HRM

Dip. Env. Health

God bless and cure Zambia