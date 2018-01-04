  1. Home
Letter: Cry My Beloved Teachers

As you may be aware that in some private schools teachers are not paid during holidays, the pronouncements by the ministry of health not to open schools till further notice will mean teachers to suffer terribly.

The year 2017 ended terribly when we were left out on teacher recruitment and the year 2018 has its own stories again.

What are we going to pay our landlords and feed our children? this is serious. When we say conditions in private schools are difficult this is what we mean. no salary for December and then we add January again?

….Twapenga please someone to come to our rescue.

Victor Haatila

4 Comments

  1. Jackson shawa

    Too bad

    Reply

  2. Edgar Lungu

    you are not concerned about your health you fool

    Reply

  3. Timothy royalty

    pupils are going to suffer thoz I. examination classes what’s happening

    Reply

  4. Fndson Dav Kasolo

    The Issue Of Private sch Trs Not Getting Jan Pay Must Be Negotiated Btn U Ad Yr Employers or yr sch management Bcoz Life Is Precious once you lose there wil be a big gap tn the nation Let Govt Work ad Put Inplace All Its Modalities to Curb the epederm.. FD K MUCHINGA PRO.

    Reply

