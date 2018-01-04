Nawakwi Challenges Water Authority Over Cholera Situation

FDD president Edith Nawakwi has challenged the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Authority to tell the public the truth about the status of their water with regards to the ongoing Cholera epidemic.

Speaking when she featured on The Burning Issue radio program on 5FM on Thursday morning, Nawakwi said the government was finding it hard to contain the disease because “people are eating and drinking their own faecal matter” and that the authorities should quickly find a way of putting an end to that.

Nawakwi the only female President of a political party in the country observed that permanent solutions should be found to the challenges being faced by the country and not cosmetic ones as in the case of street vendors who were allowed to operate in town without toilets and clean water.

She said leaders should stop making populist decisions which are injurious to the nations’ well being and look at the bigger picture.

She explained that it was not only those in high density areas who were eating and drinking their own faecal matter but that even those in low density areas because of the boreholes which are shallow and next to septic tanks.

“…Tell the families we are eating our own faeces, in Chalala, in Meanwood where we have allowed these boreholes to come up like mushrooms. The sooner we educate our people the better. This issue could have been resolved a long time ago but because Government has no plan and no policy hence nothing going on other than actions meant to deal with symptoms instead of dealing with causes”

On the much talked about latest money spinner the Mukula tree, the former Minister in a number of Ministries during the Chiluba government said the Mukula was a variable national asset which was being exported in the form of “fire wood” instead of ensuring value addition before exportations.

She called on the government to immediately cancel all the licences given to people to harvest the Mukula and ensure that the country starts exporting processed products of the tree.

She wondered how government can create employment for the youths if such opportunities are passed by.

“…this is not the function of the Minister of Home Affairs, it is the function for the Minister of Environment (Lands)and Natural Resources and the spokesperson for that department is the Director of Forestry I want to know from him how many how many licences for Mukula he has issued, to who and where they are and they must be cancelled because we don’t want to see any more fire food being exported to China.”

On the challenges in the agriculture sector Nawakwi said the solution was to dismantle Mulungushi house and ensure that it is decentralised.

She said government should stop paying lip service to the sector as its viability can drive the country’s economy.

“We need to tackle issues which are outstanding in agriculture because this year and next year we are going to have hunger. This is a sector which can drive our economy, lets stop paying lip service, let us decentralise and dismantle Mulungushi House. This is a job for people who were born to wear boots not for the faint hearted,” she said.

The Iron Lady of Zambian politics further said her party will talk to the people in power because there are pending issues regarding the electoral system which needs to be resolved before the next elections.

She said those who are refusing to talk should come out in public and tell the nation that they are comfortable with the current electoral system.

“We need to talk to those in power, specifically the presidency because as FDD we want to know type of electoral system we are going to go into 2021 with because there are pending issues at ECZ which Chairman Chulu openly said tilibe tanwi bana banga lets go through this tizavichita sort out gati tasiliza those things are still on the shelf and we cannot say we cannot talk to each other unless we are accepting now and we should make public statements on the current electoral system,” she said.

On the repayment of the monies owed by those who illegally remained in office the opposition leader told Zambians to take to task the Secretary to Treasury and Secretary to Cabinet and get answers as to why they are not implementing the Courts’ decision.

“Its not for the Ministers and mps to pay back. It is for the Secretary to the Treasury and the Secretary to Cabinet to implement the courts decision. There is a court decision, they just need to go to there pay roles and start deducting so when you are saying that the ministers are not paying back, they are not suppose to be getting the money in their accounts but they are suppose to be direct deductions. They should be deducted at source so the people to take task is Secretary to the Treasury and Secretary to Cabinet, why are they not implementing the court decision.”