OPINION: What Next for Harry Kalaba?

The tremor caused by the Harry Kalaba resignation from government should cause some reason for concern by the political leadership. Others may argue the resignation has caused an earthquake in the Patriotic Front government.
While others may dismiss it as being of no political consequence. Whatever the interpretation, the resignation is a harbinger of something gone wrong in the Patriotic Front. Kalaba alongside the likes of Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Felix Mutati, Lucky Mulusa, Vincent Mwale and vice president Inonge Wina have been among the few cabinet ministers whose standing has been generally above political affiliation.
Their standing has been such that ordinary Zambians could stand proud of them without having to wear political lenses. Kalaba has been high on the list of ministers that have carried their head above shoulders with a sober mind. The Bahati lawmaker has been above the mindless tribal and divisive political talk that is at the centre of Zambian politics currently. Any sober minded person would also attest to the competence of Kalaba in the portfolio of Foreign Affairs where he served with reasonable success.
When someone so settled and emblematic of the Patriotic Front DNA jumps ship what is the public to read? What has gone so dramatically wrong for Kalaba to ditch government? Is Kalaba just another ego chasing politician harbouring Presidential ambitions? Is Kalaba offering himself on the altar of political sacrifice for a greater political cause? Did he not cite corruption in the Patriotic Front government? Is he headed to the National Democratic Focus (NDC) noisy side of political business where Chishimba Kambwili is the lead vocalist?
Whatever his destination Kalaba should think carefully about his next move as many before him have struggled to strike a political masterpiece with their well-intended resignations. While the Levy Mwanawasa case stands tall in our history books there have been disastrous departures as happened with Mike Mulongoti, George Mpombo and Lameck Mangani.
13 Comments
Sunford munkombwe
He is tired of being behind the shadow of a chimbwi
Derby
Even drunken minded like some of us agrieve over that… Please work hard people just for the benefit of mother Zambia and our refugees from aunt DRC our neighboring nation.
imani
I think what is doing is pleasing his heart so let him what is right for him
FGM
Whatever has made Kalaba resign , Zambians want a responsible leadership to preside over our resources, nothing else. Be Responsible.
mulase
In my opinion and all fairness hon kalaba has attributes of a presidential material. The Bahati lawmaker deserved more than just a minister. The man is intelligent and was able to articulate national issues fluently nd diligently.He was always my darling each tym he speaks to the outside world.Whether u like it or not his departure from this corrupt govt has left a big hole and uncle Edgar will not enjoy sipping his favourite drink..Jameson this 2018.The truth is I don’t hate uncle Edgar but i detest his style of governance.
Indoshi palupe
Wtf…
mulase
Epa pena ubwato bwatulika and the best to do is to jump out and swim to the Ship being steered by Hon CK otherwise kuti wa nwina.
Timothy kabbar
He did the right thing by resigning from the corrupt party
Lc
Honourable kalaba is a close friend of the president his resign tels something
Love your neighbor
All politicians are hypocrites, as a true embracer of rasta philosophy, I see these guys playing hide seek. Kalaba has his interests and political desires, thinking much that he is a perfect and clean politician is not wise enough, politicians are always self centered, dey are like rolling stones to me, if u praise politicians much u will be disappointed one day.
Nicholas
2018 ni go go forward hh
justine jay kotati
Pf shall never be shaken by small resignations because the signatories indosing it are in huge mumbers.My president do not be shakened you have numbers,as it says politics is all about numbers.I love you Ecl,you are my man.
justin chitambala
let mr kalaba go relax and doing otherthings is still a young man so dont concured u ba upnd your time is past u cant remember dr chiluba that word he said u tonga’s u never rule