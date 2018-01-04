PF Claim Kalaba Is Headed For NDC Top Post

The ruling Patriotic Front has doubled down on media attacks of departed Harry Kalaba with its agents suggesting the Bahati MP is earmarked for the position of president of the newly formed opposition National Democratic Congress.
James Kasanga Chungu, a self styled PF hardcore, claims Kalaba resigned his government position to take over NDC.
NDC is associated with former information minister Chishimba Kambwili who carries the banner of consultant while Mwenya Musenge is the Secretary General and remains the only visible figure behind what is seen as the Bemba speaking splinter of the ruling party.
BELOW IS A LETTER BY A PF HARDCORE OF KALABA ALLEGEDLY FLIRTING WITH NDC
Harry Kalaba’s resignation is to allow him take over NDC leadership
Dear Editor,
We know their Plot, it’s the same 2015, 2016 failed Plot.
First of all, the resignation of Harry Kalaba as Minister of Foreign Affairs should not come as a surprise.
As a resident of Luapula l wish to advise that it is a well-known fact that Harry Kalaba is the saviour that Mwenya Musenge has been preparing a way for.
l know that Chishimba Kambwili has taken the initiative to push for the leadership of the National Democratic Congress(NDC ) but this Party was created for Harry Kalaba to lead.
But Kambwili’s positioning as leader of the NDC has forced Harry Kalaba to resign to adequately prepare as leader and presidential candidate of the NDC.
I have known this for a long time and our leaders are aware.
This resignation was planned to embarrass the President and create Political mileage for Kalaba.
Others in this plot include former Vice President, Guy Scott who is very closely connected to this ,It’s a continuation of their failed 2015 &2016 plot.
It’s very simple, they want to govern through the United Party for National Development (UPND) by dividing the PF in its stronghold to pave way for and Hakainde Hichilema to take over easily.
The only new thing in this plot is to heighten corruption allegations against President Edgar Lungu and his government.
The corruption crusade is intended to severely taint the image of the President and his government.
So the PF family should not allow the failed plots of 2015&2016 to now take foothold and we should not fall prey to this known plot or allow citizens to be gullible to this failed scheme.
We also have to root out treacherous and betrayers! I hate betrayers because all this time, they masquerade as staunch supporters of the President when they are actually wolves in sheep skin.
Let us be careful to analyse this move by this NDC Presidential candidate who has over valued himself.
Let us remain united and for those that sympathise with this traitor are free to follow.
For PF we shall overcome.
James Kasanga Chungu
Hard-core PF .
Sunford munkombwe
A foolish child never takes the free advise but will always find a way to defend his famble
Kapita kabambi
Muzachiona we are tird of pf
Prince k
Ba James, be honest my brother. The resignation of Harry Kalaba, who was one of the pillars of pf is a huge blow to the ruling party and a real sign that the pf house is not in order. Kalaba has just decided to ditch the corrupt regime and jump on a band wagon of those with a clear vision to rule the people of Zambia. So, your story is unfounded and more of comforting yourself. Only HH can fix everything.
kelvin maseka
May some tell me who is the president of zambia among those on the photo? And are are they quareling for?
ine wine
I wonder why people are focusing on their former colleagues. this would not be necessary if the PF could be seen to be fighting corruption not defending everything they do. all I hear is each time someone is fired or resigns, then its him or her who is corrupt. you accuse others of being corrupt meanwhile you are presiding over the DEC and ACC why cant you use those institutions to save this country from this corrupt tag
mkango
Commentkalaba is free to join any party ok
FGM
Zambians are suffering because of corruption behavior that seem to have been tolerated since sata died. Why should the President surround himself with crooks who are getting paid for looting a poor country like Zambia. Shame indeed. Change goal is eminent in 2021.
Zambian
Comment.we shall over come indeed although I’m seriously urging our party to work on harmonising the differences within. politics is a game of numbers
mulase
Ba chungu naimwe is there anything wrong for Hon kalaba joining a Party wea he sees himself as head?Whether u like it or not corruption levels in this govt has grown uncontrollably. Its a pity that u can not c this because u ar just a die hard cadre who is not privy to wat is obtaining in cabinet offices.I don’t therefore expect u or anyone in yo hierarchy to comment anything negative at this stage.By the way it is not only Hon kalaba leaving or rather resigning from this govt comrade.Lolela first boi.
ben
mr chungu u are very confused person, dont bring your confusion to the formidable NDC
kkkkkkkkkkkk!
Koswe mumpoto! Lol! Who is who?
Jmk
Nothing has so far left for pf, you have brought shame upon your selves,ba pf you think we Zambian we are very dull only fools and blind folded will remain in pf and your own information farmers and civil servant are no longer interested in pf government, how I wish you could go around some rural areas and hear what people are insulting you ba pf,Lunte people are planning to path vote of no confidence to mp who has done nothing but stealing money from poor Zambian,The intire pf government corruption is written over your face including President himself and our prayer as Zambian let what happened in Zimbabwe could happen here in Zambia maybe mama wina can do better,You have turnish innocent people to called thieves like mama wina,The bible say the devil comes to steal and distroye Easterner’s you are thieves remember what lupia banda’s government did even Lungu is doing the same so weit,very soon you will cry NDC is coming, To you all pf founder leave pf and join NDC as we have done in rural areas.
Big c
Harry kalaba has done an honorable thing.if he wants to join a political party of his choice,he’s free.not every one who resigns from pf is a traitor.
CM
PF pack and go,we are tired of u now,we are tired of your selfishness.Come 2021,u will cry like a baby.
mutinta jonathan
Kalaba again
benbella
lungu nikoswe mumpoto nikabolala, cakolwa
HE
Pf is finished