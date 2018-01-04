PF Claim Kalaba Is Headed For NDC Top Post

The ruling Patriotic Front has doubled down on media attacks of departed Harry Kalaba with its agents suggesting the Bahati MP is earmarked for the position of president of the newly formed opposition National Democratic Congress.

James Kasanga Chungu, a self styled PF hardcore, claims Kalaba resigned his government position to take over NDC.

NDC is associated with former information minister Chishimba Kambwili who carries the banner of consultant while Mwenya Musenge is the Secretary General and remains the only visible figure behind what is seen as the Bemba speaking splinter of the ruling party.

BELOW IS A LETTER BY A PF HARDCORE OF KALABA ALLEGEDLY FLIRTING WITH NDC

Harry Kalaba’s resignation is to allow him take over NDC leadership

Dear Editor,

We know their Plot, it’s the same 2015, 2016 failed Plot.

First of all, the resignation of Harry Kalaba as Minister of Foreign Affairs should not come as a surprise.

As a resident of Luapula l wish to advise that it is a well-known fact that Harry Kalaba is the saviour that Mwenya Musenge has been preparing a way for.

l know that Chishimba Kambwili has taken the initiative to push for the leadership of the National Democratic Congress(NDC ) but this Party was created for Harry Kalaba to lead.

But Kambwili’s positioning as leader of the NDC has forced Harry Kalaba to resign to adequately prepare as leader and presidential candidate of the NDC.

I have known this for a long time and our leaders are aware.

This resignation was planned to embarrass the President and create Political mileage for Kalaba.

Others in this plot include former Vice President, Guy Scott who is very closely connected to this ,It’s a continuation of their failed 2015 &2016 plot.

It’s very simple, they want to govern through the United Party for National Development (UPND) by dividing the PF in its stronghold to pave way for and Hakainde Hichilema to take over easily.

The only new thing in this plot is to heighten corruption allegations against President Edgar Lungu and his government.

The corruption crusade is intended to severely taint the image of the President and his government.

So the PF family should not allow the failed plots of 2015&2016 to now take foothold and we should not fall prey to this known plot or allow citizens to be gullible to this failed scheme.

We also have to root out treacherous and betrayers! I hate betrayers because all this time, they masquerade as staunch supporters of the President when they are actually wolves in sheep skin.

Let us be careful to analyse this move by this NDC Presidential candidate who has over valued himself.

Let us remain united and for those that sympathise with this traitor are free to follow.

For PF we shall overcome.

James Kasanga Chungu

Hard-core PF .