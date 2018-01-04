Poem: A Message For Cholera Hit Zambia

Happy New year Zambia reports
Post for me my poem if you can
Am here from…………………..school.
To teach you a lesson on how to be cool.
Personal hygiene is healthy and quick.
Washing your hands will help do the trick.
From morning to night.
To eat and write.
We all use our hands.
And play with the sands.
I now say thanks to my teacher.
I know I am a dreamer.
And I don’t want to get sick because of dirty nshima.
Ladies and gentlemen.
Boys and girls.
We should all wash our hands, this will not only make us prevent cholera but also maintain good personal hygiene.
Thank you!
By Teacher Foseka.
2 Comments
George Mainza
That’s okey my dear friend, but my quetion for you to answer is ,how far is your toilet from your water point? or do you always spray out all houseflyes around your place? the big risk is with those people in shunt compound where gabagies or roten food are thrown anyhow,please let us be carefull bane.
Hotness
That is a nice poem.