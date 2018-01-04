Poem: A Message For Cholera Hit Zambia

Happy New year Zambia reports

Post for me my poem if you can

Am here from…………………..school.

To teach you a lesson on how to be cool.

Personal hygiene is healthy and quick.

Washing your hands will help do the trick.

From morning to night.

To eat and write.

We all use our hands.

And play with the sands.

I now say thanks to my teacher.

I know I am a dreamer.

And I don’t want to get sick because of dirty nshima.

Ladies and gentlemen.

Boys and girls.

We should all wash our hands, this will not only make us prevent cholera but also maintain good personal hygiene.

Thank you!

By Teacher Foseka.