Three Hungry Lion Outlets Flagged For Cholera

Local government minister Vincent Mwale says three Hungry Lion food outlets have been flagged for cholera.
Mwale posted a twitter this morning stating, “Hungry Lion food in 3 outlets found contaminated with vibrio cholera, a press briefing as soon as our morning briefing ends will be issued to name them. Some food handlers maybe coming from parts of the city that are the epicenter of the disease.
“In the last 24hrs 91 new cases have been recorded bringing a cumulative number of cases to 2091. 3 new deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 51 national wide (48 lusaka).”
Mwale has urged Zambians to avoid pushing trolleys found in malls & other public places says “the handles maybe contaminated, we have deployed EHTs to test anything suspicious, we will give daily updates on the results, we have to cut the spread. At this point we need to cooperate & work together.”
More than 2000 Zambians have been treated for cholera with government deferring the re-opening of schools to control the spread of the disease.
16 Comments
kamdoti
We are starving
Oliver
We all hope permanent measures are taken to avoid this loss of life every other year. We CAN avoid cholera.
mutinta jonathan
Napapata
Lc
It’s serious now we need to put politics aside cage this animal called cholera
Alex Choz
The problem of us Zambians we don’t care the eating place we just because we are hungry.As a result we casing such problems like Cholera. let us avoid eating in any publicly place inorder to avoid Cholera please people I love you all…Alex Choz
Lolo
The so called “parts of epicenter ” you are accusing of giving you cholera are the same people who vote for you and you forget about them. God is watching you. Stop accusing innocent People. No it is the maid from epicenter imwe no no no…
Zondi
That’s what we want
Kennedy Mubila
We appreciate your efforts public health personnel please ensure that prevention is exercised before other provinces ate flagged with this vibro chorela . Stop streat vending though many lives who depend on business done in the streets as there source of income on behalf of the government we regret the inconveniences but it’s our benefit so that we don’t lose many lives
louise halw
You like being reactive. Simple reason,you have become bosses forgetting that you r servants. Time will tell
Davido
What is happening in lsk is a total sin and failure on our government in terms of sanitations and hygiene when it comes to restaurant s shame on the so called local government so now they are telling us to stop using trories had swipes should be provided by all cost whose gonna enforce the government its little late Innocent lives have been lost shame
Matuzi
With all efforts to the ministry of Health I personally requests not to open all schools until this cholera outbreak is sweeped ou
Steven kafunda
we need to clean our environment not only Lusaka but every where we are living in let’s try to be responsible at all times
TERENCE
will the closure of schools also affect unza registration which is to end tomorrow saturday ?
TERENCE
will this affect unza registration ?
ian
Bad milile
Michael Phiri
Use Jik in homes for cleaning floors and toilets