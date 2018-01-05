Cholera Forces Supreme Court to Postpone Sitting

The cholera outbreak that has hit almost every aspect of Zambian life has forced the judiciary to postpone the Supreme Court appeals sessions that were scheduled for January 9.
Cholera has been a menace in Lusaka forcing the authorities to partially shut down the city with vendors swept off the streets while some uptown food outlets have also been shut down.
Prison authorities are unable to move prisoners from Kabwe to Lusaka for the ceremonial opening.
The judiciary has however announced that the ceremonial opening of the High Court will take place as scheduled on Monday January 8.
5 Comments
ISAACS
CACINE ZEBIGE.GOOD MOVE.
mboro
cholera is in a dirty city called lusaka.Pipo defactes or Shit too much.you shit in plastics or papers we ve no cholera in chipata ungayende ku town so.Kumunzi ningayenda so stop pupuling anyhow pipo of towns.
kamfoyi
Stupid man . We don’t shit anywhere . We have toilets.
George Mainza
Lusaka is becoming a risking place , and that place is not suitable to be called a capital city, i am personaly requesting the Lusaka Planing Committee to sellect another new place as a capital city so that the investers should cotinue doing their programs, other wise people from abroad will stop visiting our country during rain season due to Cholera outbreak.
Richard
Lusaka, a capital city of cholera.