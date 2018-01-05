Cholera Halts UPND Political Activities

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has announced the party will oblige by instructions not to hold meetings or visit cholera affected areas.

Hichilema says in a statement the party had cancelled its planned Eastern Province card renewal exercise and party mobilisation activities which were scheduled to take place tomorrow in Chipata City.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT BY HICHILEMA ON HALTING POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

Good morning fellow citizens,

We sincerely hope that you are coping despite many challenges our country is facing. We encourage you to remain strong for it is a passing phase.

May we take this opportunity to inform you that today we intended to visit some of the areas affected by the cholera outbreak around Lusaka.

We also had intended to visit some of our citizens who have abruptly been removed from the streets so that we can have a feel of how they are coping.

But after wide consultations with the state health professionals, we have been advised that our presence may lead to an escalation in the spread of the disease as members of the public may flock in numbers and possibly with the view of hearing from us on our long term solution to this perennial problem.

In the same vein, we also wish to sadly announce the postponement of our planned Eastern Province card renewal exercise and party mobilisation activities which were scheduled to take place tomorrow in Chipata City.

We have been advised that the cholera outbreak is still being assessed countrywide and our gathering may equally escalate the spread.

As leaders who listen and take professional advice, we have a duty to abide and heed so as to save lives.

However, within our small ways, we have made readily available some health requirements to some of the affected areas.

We wish to once more call on all citizens to join hands in ensuring that we adhere to the professional advice in combating this cholera epidemic ravaging our country.

Ours is a healthier Zambia, and once more we offer sincere condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their beloved ones and we also offer prayers and wish a quick recovery to those of our citizens affected.

Once again, we salute our men and women in uniform (Zambia Army, Zambia National Service, Zambia Air Force and Zambia Police) for the great job they are doing in combating this epidemic.

We equally thank the health professionals who are at the centre of handling this delicate and challenging task as they are risking their lives in serving their fellow citizens under very difficult conditions.

God bless you all, God bless our country,

HH.