Daka Gets Rousing Applause at CAF Awards

Patson Daka gave a flawless acceptance speech as he was named 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations winner became the second Zambian player to win the accolade after Clifford Mulenga won the 2007 edition.

Daka dedicated the award to late upcoming Chipolopolo midfielder Changwe Kalale who died on December 17, 2017.

Kalale was his teammate in the junior ranks before the Zesco United player got involved a fatal road traffic accident that confined him to the wheelchair for three years until his death.

“I dedicate this award to my late friend and brother Changwe Kalale, the people of Zambia, my club Red bull Salzburg and everyone who has supported me to achieve this award,” said Daka.

“I want to thank you for the support and to my fellow players, young players I would like encourage you that this is the beginning of greater things to come.””

The Kafue Celtic product added: “Let us keep on working hard and change the face of African football for we are the future of African football. Thank you so much and God bless you all.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Coach of the Year

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Club of the Year

Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year

Egypt

Women’s National Team of the Year

South Africa

Legend

Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)

Platinum Award

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President of Ghana

George Weah – President-elect of Liberia & former World, Africa and European Player of the Year

Fans’ Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord), Junior Ajayi (Nigeria & Al Ahly), Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

(Source: FAZ Media)