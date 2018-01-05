Daka Named 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year

Patson Daka has been named the 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year.
The 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations winner dedicated his award to former teammate Changwe Kalale who died last month three years after being involved in a terrible car accident.
Daka becomes the second Zambian player to win the award after Clifford Mulenga won the accolade in 2007.
9 Comments
Mk
Congratulations to Patson and all other players.
Joseph kombe
You deserve it my brother,continue with the same spirit of hard work we’re behind u dear.
luwi Richard
Congratruations daka patson you made oure country proud and I wish you more in fuiture.
Hotness
Congratulations Young man for the job well done,I knew from the word go that you are going to make it.please, keep up the good work. In addition, it’s good that you have dedicated the accolade to your former teammate changwe kalale,mhsrip.
Real man
Congratulations
james kaumba
congratulation son
Naik manya
You deserve it parson daka, you are the best striker Africa has ever produced, just at the age of 20, you are doing wonders both in Africa and Europe, continue working hard Manchester clubs are monitoring your progress, come June mou or Pepi will be making a move for you, remember God always, you are a complete striker and fashion sakala is a complete winger, all the best guys bola na lesa
Chrissy-Lee;
Congrats young man. We’re proud of you. This is just the beginning of your successful journey in your soccer career. I can see a bright future for you. You’ll be our next African footballer of the year after KB. You’ve made us proud. Our hearts off to you.
Wonani
Bravo’s brother man,you have made us proud