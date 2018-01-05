Kalaba Is Not A Factor – PF North West Official

The Patriotic Front in North Western Province says the party will always be intact with or without former Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba because he was not in the party structures and had never even been a Member of the Central Committee.

North Western PF Provincial chairperson Jackson Kungo said Kalaba’s exit from the ruling party was welcome because his loyalty to the party and President Edgar Lungu was compromised.

Kungo noted that as minister Kalaba never defended the party or the head of state. “Meaning, the man was neither with President Lungu nor the party at large.”

He observed that the party had seen a number of ministers resign and leave but it has always remained intact.

“We had GBM, Sylvia Masebo, Guy Scott, Miles Sampa, Mwaliteta, Mulenga Sata, Wynter Kabimba, you name them. But did you see the party fall? not at all. Equally, come 2021 the current Patriotic

Front President will make it through and carry the day,” he said.

Kungo reaffirmed that the people of Zambia have confidence in the PF government under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He urged people not to trust Kalaba, Kambwili and others that have left the ruling party and are alleging that the party was corrupt.

He said the people that were leaving the ruling party were self-centred individuals and have no heart for the Zambian people.

Kungo said Kalaba had just run away because he was aware that he was going to be fired because of distabilizing the party especially in Luapula province.

“And as for Mr. Kambwili, let him and his lieutenants continue dishing out the money to the people because by 2021, they will be no where. It’s the more reason people have resolved to chew their money which they probably obtained through unexplained means when they were serving as ministers,” said Kungo.